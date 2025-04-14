“I think he will come back” - Ally McCoist backs Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham to join Premier League giants

Pundit Ally McCoist has tipped Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham to return to English football in the future. The Scotsman has claimed that the England international will be a key player for Los Blancos for the foreseeable future but will surely return to England eventually.
Bellingham is regarded as one of the best players in world football at the moment and is an indispensable member of the Real Madrid side. He had a remarkable debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, helping the Spanish giants win both LaLiga and the Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have fallen short in both competitions this time out, but Bellingham has continued to impress in the middle of the park. Ally McCoist has claimed that the 21-year-old will be at the Spanish capital club for the best part of his career.
However, the former Rangers striker believes that he will come back to English football at some point in his career. He named Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City as potential destinations for the English midfielder.
McCoist told talkSPORT Bet, as quoted by Metro:
"Yes, I think he will come back eventually. But not any time soon. He’ll be at Real Madrid for a good few years yet. When the time’s right, he’ll assess his options. Maybe a stronger Man United, maybe Arsenal, maybe Man City. But I can definitely see him ending his career in England."
Bellingham came through the youth ranks of Birmingham City but played only one season at senior level for his boyhood club in the Championship. He left for Borussia Dortmund in 2020, where he made a name for himself before moving to Real Madrid.
Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham played a key role in Trent Alexander-Arnold deal: Reports
Jude Bellingham reportedly played a key role in facilitating Trent Alexander-Arnold's imminent move to Real Madrid from Liverpool. The 26-year-old has his current deal at Anfield expiring in the summer and it has been claimed that he is set to join Los Blancos on a free transfer.
As claimed by Relevo, Bellingham played an influential role in the deal thanks to his close relationship with the Liverpool star. Bellingham plays alongside the right-back in the England side and reportedly spoke highly of Los Blancos to the creative full-back.
Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire career at Liverpool having come through the Reds' youth setup. He has made 349 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date scoring 22 times and producing 87 assists.