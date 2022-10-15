“I think he will continue to do a lot for Barcelona” – Sergio Aguero offers glowing assessment of Barca forward

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has backed Robert Lewandowski to keep producing the goods for Barcelona in the future.

The Poland icon was signed by Barca for a fee of €50 million plus add-ons from Bayern Munich this summer. At the time, Lewandowski still had one year left on his contract with the Bavarian giants but his desire to move to Camp Nou made the transfer happen.

Barca may not have had to buy the former Borussia Dortmund striker in the first place had Aguero not retired due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Argentinian signed for the Catalan giants from City at the end of the 2020-21 season. He scored once - in the 2-1 El Clasico loss against Real Madrid at Camp Nou - in the five games he played for Barcelona across competitions. Later that year, Aguero was forced into retirement due to a heart condition.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has taken to La Liga like a fish to water. He has scored 14 times and assisted twice in 12 games across competitions for his new club.

Aguero claims there is more to come from the Polish striker. Speaking ahead of Sunday's (October 16) El Clasico, he said: [h/t BarcaUniversal]:

"I don’t think Lewandowski has had any problems adapting to La Liga, he is one of the best players and the big players adapt quickly. I think he will continue to do a lot for Barcelona.”

Lewandowski's goal-scoring pedigree has never been in doubt, at least since the time manager Jurgen Klopp made him a part of his first-team plans at Dortmund. His age is perhaps the only thing that will worry Barca.

As of now, the Pole has shown no signs of slowing down and his record this season speaks for itself.

Sergio Aguero claims Barcelona or Real Madrid could gain important momentum with an El Clasico win

Barca are set to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in what could be an early title decider on Sunday. Both teams are level on points (22) after eight matchdays, with Barcelona leading on goal difference.

Aguero believes it is too early in the season for the match to determine this season's champions. However, he acknowledged that a win here could give significant momentum to whichever team that comes away with a win and said:

"It’s too early to say that one match at the moment will determine the La Liga champion, many rounds are still ahead for us. The real thing is that the winner will cheer up and gain extra momentum."

For Lewandowski, the fixture will be his first taste of this particular derby. He has previously scored six goals and provided one assist in eight matches against Los Blancos.

