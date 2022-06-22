"I don't think we will ever see a player like that" - Declan Rice settles the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has given Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi the edge in the eternal debate against Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea, grew up watching both Messi and Ronaldo go head-to-head against one another.

Speaking to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap in an interview dated February 3, he first expressed his admiration for the 37-year-old Portuguese attacker.

When asked about who he would pick to convert a decisive penalty, he said:

"Going to have to say Ronaldo. 100 per cent Ronaldo. The penalties he's scored in big moments, UEFA Champions League finals, tournaments. I'd 100% put my money on CR7 for the big occasions."

Sharing his opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, he said:

"You know what, it is such a hard question because obviously what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done is a freak of nature, nobody will ever do that ever again. Messi, I just feel what he does with a football, he is just special, and I don’t think we will ever see a player like that ever again."

Rice, who spent his early years at Chelsea, has been with the Hammers since 2017. In the 2021-22 campaign, he featured in 48 appearances across all competitions, helping his club finish seventh in the Premier League and reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Overall, he has made 191 appearances for West Ham United, registering nine goals and 10 assists along the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi await swansong in Qatar World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been dominating the sport for more than 15 years, trying to outscore one another and win personal accolades like the much-acclaimed Ballon d’Or.

Although both have won their respective continental tournaments, UEFA Euro and Copa America, neither of them have ever tasted glory at the grandest stage of football. With Ronaldo at 37 and Messi at 34, the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year is likely to be the last one for both players.

433 @433 Ronaldo & Messi are heading to their 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝙏𝙃 World Cup 🖐 Ronaldo & Messi are heading to their 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝙏𝙃 World Cup 🖐 https://t.co/G9QJ1cAMrs

Regardless of whether either of them manage to lift the prestigious trophy, it is likely to be the end of an era for the two generational superstars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far