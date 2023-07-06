"I think he will be frustrated" - Ray Parlour speaks out on Arsenal star's struggles at the Premier League club

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour recently spoke about Kieran Tierney's struggles at the club.

The Scottish full-back has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order since the latter's arrival last summer. Despite being a very talented player, Tierney could make only 36 appearances across competitions in 2022-23 (15 as starters in the playing XI).

He has been linked with a move away in the summer transfer market with Newcastle United among potential suitors.

Highbury hero Parlour has now shared his take on Tierney's struggles. He told talkSPORT:

“Kieran is a totally different player (to Zinchenko). Kieran is an out-and-out outside player. But once he gets into good areas, his delivery is fantastic. I feel sorry for Kieran a little bit. He has had a few injuries as well. I think he will be frustrated with his Arsenal career because he has been held back quite a few times."

Parlour added:

“It looks like he is getting into a rhythm, playing really well, then suddenly he breaks down and he is out for four or five weeks, so that has been his problem. Both top-class left-backs.”

Tierney, a Scotland international, joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019. His abilities were evident and the player was a regular in the first team during the earlier stages of his career at the Emirates.

However, at 26, he has arguably reached a stalling point in his growth. Tierney has so far made 123 appearances for the north London side.

Granit Xhaka sent an emotional farewell message to Arsenal fans

Granit Xhaka has called time on his Arsenal career as the Swiss midfielder makes a return to the Bundesliga to join Bayer Leverkusen. The 30-year-old has completed a €25 million transfer, penning a five-year deal with the German club.

Xhaka has been a midfield stalwart for the Gunners since joining the club in 2016. The former skipper posted an emotional goodbye message, telling fans (via football.london):

"Gunners, it's been some journey - and all that's left is for me to say thank you. I've spent seven years at Arsenal. The club has become such an important part of my life - and it's not easy to leave. But now is the right time for a new adventure."

The 30-year-old added:

"There are so many people I need to thank - the managers I played for, all my team-mates and the staff behind the scenes. And I especially want to thank all of you. Everyone knows we've been through some tough times. But we came through them together - and I'll never ever forget the feeling I had each time we won the FA Cup or whenever I heard you singing my name."

He concluded with insisting his support for the club:

"Pure goosebumps! I will always carry Arsenal in my heart. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner. Thank you."

Xhaka made 297 appearances for the north Londoners, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists. Despite having his ups and downs with the fans, he will remain an adored figure.

Declan Rice is set to arrive as a replacement for the Switzerland international.

