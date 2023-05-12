"I think, they will get 9 points" - Pep Guardiola backs Arsenal to win their remaining games as PL title race hangs in balance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reckons Arsenal will win their three remaining games of the season as the title race heats up.

Guardiola's City have displaced the Gunners at the top of the league following their 4-1 win over their title rivals on April 26. Mikel Arteta's men held an eight-point lead in January but have come off the boil in the later stages of the season. A point separates the two sides, with the Cityzens boasting a game in hand, too.

Nevertheless, Guardiola doesn't think the title race is over, saying that Arsenal will be perfect for the remainder of the campaign. Ahead of Manchester City's clash with Everton on Sunday (May 14), he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think, definitely, they are going to win their three games. I would like them to drop points, to be honest, but I think they will get nine points."

The Gunners face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Nottingham Forest on May 20 and Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 28. Arteta's side don't have any other competitions to deal with, which isn't the case for Guardiola's men.

City are in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they're level at 1-1 with Real Madrid from the first leg. The second leg takes place on Wednesday (May 17) at the Etihad. Guardiola alluded to the grueling schedule his side have coming up:

"We play on Sunday. I don't understand it. I’m not going to fight it anymore. We have to adapt. I think we cannot play on Saturday because there is Eurovision."

City have four league games remaining before they can be crowned champions. They face Everton this weekend, Chelsea on May 21, Brighton on May 24 and Brentford on May 28.

They're also in the FA Cup final, where they face Manchester United at the Wembley on June 3. However, the Premier League season will be over by the time that fixture arrives.

The title race has been a closely fought one between City and Arsenal. Guardiola has clearly tasked his side with trying to win all their games, as he feels the Gunners will do so, too.

Gary Neville thinks Arsenal's title chances could rest on Manchester City's clash with Everton

Gary Neville thinks Everton is a difficult game.

Many are in agreement that City's trip to Goodison Park this weekend is their toughest league test left.

They face an Everton side that are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table. The Toffees are 17th, two points above the drop zone with three games remaining. Sean Dyche's side picked up an impressive 5-1 win over Brighton last time out.

Twelve-time Premier League winner Gary Neville reckons the Toffees clash may be a sticky one for the Cityzen, telling his podcast:

"They're playing an Everton side at Goodison Park where they've had difficulties there in the past at times."

Neville continued by admitting that although he thinks City will win, Arsenal have created doubt in the title race:

"City will probably win. It's more than likely. But there's some pressure on them going to Goodison Park next Sunday, and Arsenal have created that. ... Arsenal aren't on the ropes; they're not knocked out; it's something they (City) could do without."

Everton secured a 1-1 draw with City earlier in the season. However, you have to stretch back to January 2017 for the last time the Toffees beat Guardiola's side.

