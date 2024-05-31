"I think they will go very close" - Gary Lineker names who among Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City will win 2024/25 Premier League

Gary Lineker has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title next season ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. The pundit believes the Gunners have what it takes to win the title race next term.

Mikel Arteta's men emerged as title contenders in the 2022-23 campaign and came close to ending their 19-year drought. Arsenal dominated the top of the league for 248 days before conceding the title to Manchester City.

This season, Arsenal, City, and Liverpool were in a three-horse race until the Merseysiders dipped in form and dropped points on multiple occasions. It went to the final day of the season when the Gunners were two points behind Pep Guardiola's men.

While Arsenal managed to win their final fixture, City did so as well as the Gunners suffered a similar fate once again. However, Lineker believes the north Londoners are on the right track to defeat the English champions during the 2024-25 campaign.

Discussing the Gunners' prospects next season with Micah Richards and Alan Shearer on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said (as quoted by Football.London):

"Yeah, I think they [Arsenal] might [win the title]. It depends on who they bring in but Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job. You can see the gradual improvement season in, season out.

"It’s a young team and they buy into what he believes in. They’re improving and they’re definitely on the right track. I think they will go very close again next season."

The Gunners recorded 28 wins, five draws, and five losses in the English top tier this season.

"I think big things are to come" - Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to win the PL next season and names star who 'improved them'

Alan Shearer has also backed the north Londoners to secure their first league title since the Invincibles season in 2003-04. The iconic former striker emphasized how Declan Rice has improved his side this term.

The Gunners secured Rice's services last summer from West Ham United for a reported club-record fee of £105 million. The England international has certainly lived up to his price tag and played a key role for Arteta's side.

Shearer said on the aforementioned podcast:

"They pushed City all the way, it's what they did it [taking it to] the last game of the season. They definitely improved and Declan Rice improved them, he had a good season. I think big things are to come for Arsenal.

"If they can get in two more top-quality [signings] and add them to what they’ve already got, I think they could do it next season."

Declan Rice has registered 51 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists. He started all but one of their Premier League games this season.