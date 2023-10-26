"I think there will be a goal in the first half" - Robbie Savage gives his prediction for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Robbie Savage has backed Manchester City to beat cross-city rivals Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Saturday (October 28).

The Cityzens have picked up where they left off last season as continental treble winners, dominating opponents. Pep Guardiola's men sit second in the league, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur heading into the derby this weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have made an unconvincing start to the season and have already suffered four defeats in the league. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils sit eighth, nine points behind their 'noisy neighbors'.

Savage reckons the two rivals will be on the scoresheet but Manchester City will prevail at Old Trafford. He alluded to the reigning champions' record against United. The Red Devils have won seven times in their last 12 Premier League visits to Old Trafford (h/t BBC).

Savage told Football365:

"I think there will be a goal in the first half and that will probably come to Man City. Take into account that no Premier League side has a better record at Old Trafford than Man City."

Erling Haaland has been quiet by his high standards as of late. But, he bagged a brace in City's 3-1 win against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 25).

Savage expects last season's Premier League top scorer to net against Manchester United:

"I think they’re in fine form, I think Haaland will get on the scoresheet and I think there’ll be goals. 3-1 City."

The Red Devils beat Manchester City 2-1 at Old Trafford last season but were blown away at the Etihad. Haaland netted a hat-trick in a 6-3 drubbing of the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists his side have a chance of beating Manchester City

The Red Devils showed fight against Copenhagen.

Manchester United secured their first Champions League win of the season on 24 October, beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 with Harry Maguire netting the winner. Under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana was the hero, saving a last-gasp penalty.

Erik ten Hag is adamant his side can beat Manchester City if they show similar fighting spirit. He said after the win against the Danish side (via ManchesterWorld):

"There is a great spirit and they are together and that's important, always as a team."

The Dutch tactician insisted United are more than just a team of individuals:

"The team is more than the sum of the individuals. That is what we have to take into the Manchester derby to be on one page and then fight together and then we have a very good chance to get a result and even to win the game."

Manchester United have now won three games on the bounce for the first time this season. They've looked shaky but have slowly started to look like turning their campaign around.