"I think it will be a very good addition" – Pundit backs Arsenal to sign Premier League star who 'isn't afraid to receive the ball'

Ex-Liverpool winger Luis Garcia has backed Arsenal to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz ahead of the next season.

Havertz, 24, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing for the Stamford Bridge side due to his lacklustre outings since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for around £72 million in 2020. He has helped them lift three trophies so far.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are confident about sealing a £60 million deal for the German this summer. But, they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the left-footed ace, who is said to be valued at £70 million.

Speaking to ESPN, Garcia suggested that Havertz would be a perfect offensive signing for Arsenal. He elaborated:

"If we see what happened to Arsenal in the last month or month and a half... the lack of players who can have the personality to hold the ball, to have it and to ask for it affected their performances. They have shown that they are naive during the last part of the season. I think [Mikel] Arteta realises that. Kai Havertz is one of those footballers."

Shedding light on the 35-cap Germany international's style of play in and around the penalty box, Garcia continued:

"Havertz isn't afraid to receive the ball. He isn't afraid to hold it, to go inside the box or to create something. When he plays in the top matches... he is always asking for the ball, keeping the ball and helping the team go forward."

Garcia claimed that Havertz would be a great addition as he is different to the Gunners' existing strikers. He added:

"I think Gabriel Jesus is a different player. [Leandro] Trossard is a different player. A player who can hold the ball and allow the rest of the team to come forward, then I think it will be a very good addition, but of course, the price tag is high... so we will see what happens. I think it will be a good addition for the long-term and the big picture."

Overall, Havertz has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 matches across all competitions for Chelsea.

Arsenal opt to pull plug on move for talented La Liga defender: Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have opted to drop out of the race to sign Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda this summer. They are hoping to rope in a more seasoned right-back, such as Joao Cancelo or Timothy Castagne.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen to introduce competition to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. He is aiming to utilize his ties with Manchester City to lure Cancelo away from the Etihad, where the star has fallen out of favor.

On the other hand, Leicester City's Castagne has been identified as an option due to his versatility and experience.

Fresneda, 18, has been linked with a host of European giants due to his breakthrough campaign for Valladolid last time around. He started 18 of his 22 La Liga matches last season, failing to help his boyhood club avoid relegation.

