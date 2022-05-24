"I think that will happen" - Rio Ferdinand gives his early prediction on who will win the 2022-23 Premier League season

Rio Ferdinand has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title once again next season. The Red Devils legend believes Liverpool will take them to the limits again, but the Cityzens will come out on top.

Manchester City sealed the Premier League title this season after a dramatic final day. The Cityzens needed three goals in five minutes to overcome Aston Villa and win the title by a point over Liverpool.

Making his prediction for next season, Rio initially joked that it would depend on Manchester United's transfer business. He quickly made a serious prediction and backed Manchester City to make it three title wins in a row. On his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, he said:

"It depends on Man United's recruitment. Jokes! No, no, no. Listen, I said at the beginning of this season that Chelsea would win it after winning the Champions League and what Tuchel had done but they went backwards. I'm going to go for City. I think they'll get the three in a row they're looking for. I think that will happen.

"But I think what Klopp's done has been nothing short of remarkable, to come in and change that club around. Where they were is almost like where Man United are at now. So if Ten Hag can come in and do like what he [Klopp] did, we'll be looking at him as a Messiah. So I think it's only right we do that with Klopp."

Manchester City's dramatic u-turn seals Premier League title

Manchester City needed to match Liverpool's result going into the final day of the season, and both sides quickly found themselves trailing. Wolves took a shock lead in the third minute at Anfield, while Aston Villa scored in the 37th minute.

Liverpool fought back to level things up before halftime but needed to wait until the 84th minute to take the lead.

By then, Manchester City had gone 2-0 down but made a stunning comeback to lead 3-2.

Guardiola's side were losing at the 75th minute, but managed to score three goals in five minutes to seal the Premier League title.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava