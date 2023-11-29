"I think they will lose" - Thierry Henry and Micah Richards make bold prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Galatasaray

Premier League legends Thierry Henry and Micah Richards have made bold predictions for Manchester United's clash with Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 29. The duo believe the Red Devils are unlikely to get a result against the Turkish giants.

It goes without saying that Manchester United have once again gained momentum after beating Everton in the Premier League at the weekend. The Red Devils secured a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Following the Premier League clash, Erik ten Hag's men will be looking to continue their winning run when they face Galatasaray at the RAMS Park, but Micah Richards thinks otherwise. The former Manchester City defender believes the Premier League giants are primed for a loss in Turkey.

“I think they will lose. I do," Richards said on CBS Sports. "They are bottom of the group, they have not been playing well in the Champions League, it’s a tough ask to go there.”

His opinion was backed up by Thierry Henry, who predicted a tough outing for the Red Devils.

“It’s going to be a tough one because Galatasaray are doing well at the minute and have some tricky players who can hurt you. I don’t wish on United to lose like those guys over there but I think it’s going to be a tough one,” the Frenchman added.

What would a defeat mean for Manchester United against Galatasaray?

A defeat to Galatasaray would spell an outright premature elimination for Manchester United in the Champions League this season. Hence, this is a must-win game for the Premier League giants if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive.

As it stands, the Red Devils sit at the bottom of Group A with three points after four games, having won just one and lost three games so far. Their opponents are third in the table with four points. Copenhagen sit second in the group with as many points while Bayern Munich sit atop the standings with 12 points.

A loss to Galatasaray would mean that the Turkish giants would lead Manchester United by four points with just one game to go, outrightly sealing the Red Devils elimination from the competition.