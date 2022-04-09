"I think that will mean more to him" - Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard urges Manchester United target Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has urged Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from Manchester United.

Spurs spent the whole of last summer's transfer market staving off interest from Manchester City in Kane. The north London side rejected a bid of £128 million for the striker (per Fabrizio Romano).

However, it appears City's neighbors Manchester United have come in for the forward. According to Express Sport, the 28-year-old is keen to hear what they have to offer.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk @TelegraphDucker] Manchester United eye Harry Kane and Declan Rice with incoming Erik ten Hag set for transfer war chest. #MUFC Manchester United eye Harry Kane and Declan Rice with incoming Erik ten Hag set for transfer war chest. #MUFC [@TelegraphDucker] https://t.co/6XKQ0GaWkj

However, the former Liverpool captain has warned Kane against making the move to Manchester United, urging him to find success with Spurs. Gerrard told reporters (via 90min):

“I admire his loyalty to Tottenham and, of course, I’m sure it’s been tempting for him on many occasions to go and take one of those options."

Gerrard commented on the Spurs fans' connection with the striker and stated that Kane appears driven to have a successful career at Tottenham. He continued:

“The Spurs fans should enjoy him and admire the loyalty he’s given them. You can see a guy who is desperate for success with Tottenham and I have a lot of admiration for that."

Kane began the season in a bad run of form, failing to hit the heights of previous campaigns. However, following the appointment of Antonio Conte as manager, the Englishman has flourished. Kane has so far scored 22 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season.

Manchester United's pursuit of Harry Kane is similar to a transfer saga involving Steven Gerrard

Gerrard nearly made the move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool had just won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 when Chelsea's interest in Steven Gerrard came to light. Then-Blues boss Jose Mourinho admired the English midfielder and wanted to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Gerrard was adamant he would remain at the Reds off the back of the UCL success. However, he reconsidered his future after contract talks with the Anfield outfit did not satisfy him. Gerrard also questioned the side's trophy-winning credentials

After a £32 million bid from Chelsea was rejected, Gerrard handed in a transfer request, which rocked the Premier League as this was a Reds hero. At the gime, Gerrard said (via TalkSPORT):

“This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I fully intended to sign a new contract after the Champions League final but the events of the past five to six weeks have changed all that.”

However, just 24 hours later, Gerrard once again changed his mind and chose to remain at his boyhood club. The Anfield side and the Englishman then reached an agreement and the rest is history.

The kind of transfer saga is one that Kane will not want to experience. However, leaving Spurs in search of trophies with Manchester United may be a venture he is willing to entertain.

