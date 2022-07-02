"I think there will be more" - Julien Laurens makes exciting claim about Arsenal in transfer window

French journalist Julien Laurens believes Arsenal could make more signings in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners have been one of the most active teams across Europe and have already brought in three players. They signed goalkeeper Matt Turner from Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution earlier this year. Manager Mikel Arteta's side then followed that up by bringing in Marquinhos from Sao Paolo and Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus has successfully completed his medical with the Gunners. The Brazilian looks set to become their fourth new arrival ahead of the 2022-23 season.

On ESPN FC's "Extra Time" show, Lauren was questioned if Arsenal would be ready to challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League with Jesus' arrival. He replied (as quoted by This is Futbol):

“I think so, and I think Gabriel Jesus is not the end of their transfer window. I think there will be more. Challenging for Champions League places, of course. They were challenging last season with a squad that was not as good as the one they are building now for this season.”

Laurens added that the Gunners might not challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool but are on the right path:

“Challenging City and Liverpool - no - but challenging to finish third or fourth, definitely," said Laurens. "I think what they are doing is very very interesting, certainly going the right way, but you have to say City and Liverpool are still ahead, but for the others, I think it will be a level playing field, for sure.”

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of players this summer

Apart from the signings they have completed, Arsenal have been linked with other players as well.

One of the key names is Leicester City's Youri Tielemans. The Gunners have been keen on signing the Belgian for some time now, but those reports have cooled down recently. As per GiveMeSport, they have agreed personal terms with Tielemans but are yet to send Leicester a bid for the 25-year-old.

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for AFC Ajax and Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are preparing a bid for the player but Arteta's side will not give up on signing him.

The Gunners were rumoured to be interested in Leeds United winger Raphinha as well.

As per talkSPORT, they submitted a £35 million bid for the player, but their Premier League rivals Chelsea upped the ante by offering £55 million. However, the player is reportedly interested in moving to Barcelona. That could see Arteta's side lose out on the Brazilian forward.

