“I think he will be an outstanding success” – Graeme Souness names Liverpool star who could make huge impact this season

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has backed Darwin Nunez to hit the ground running at Anfield following his big-money move from Benfica.

Liverpool have made a major addition to their squad this summer in the shape of Nunez. They have forked out an initial sum of £64 million to acquire the forward's services from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The price tag appeared to weigh heavily on the 23-year-old in his first couple of appearances for the Reds. He struggled to find his footing and even missed a goalscoring chance against Manchester United in a friendly last month.

However, Nunez announced his arrival at Liverpool in their friendly against RB Leipzig, netting four goals in a 5-0 win. He built on the momentum as he helped Jurgen Klopp's side beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield last weekend.

The Uruguay international came on as a second-half substitute and won a penalty, which was eventually converted by Mohamed Salah. He went on to seal the game for the Reds, finding the back of the net with a close-range diving header in the dying minutes.

As Nunez prepares for his Premier League debut, Souness has insisted that he has no doubts about him. The former Liverpool captain expects the £64 million import to be an 'outstanding success' at the club. He told talkSPORT [via The Echo]:

“The boy, Nunez, I think he will be an outstanding success. In terms of his size and he wants to run forward without the ball, I think he would be a great addition.”

It remains to be seen if Nunez can hit the ground running at Anfield and instantly establish himself as a regular starter for Klopp's side.

Liverpool kick off Premier League campaign against Fulham

The Reds will begin their Premier League season with a match against Fulham today (August 6). They are scheduled to lock horns with the newcomers at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Having marked his competitive debut with a goalscoring performance, Nunez will be hopeful of starting against the Cottagers. However, it is unclear whether the Uruguayan is guaranteed a place in Klopp's starting XI today.

The striker started just one match for the Merseyside-based club during the pre-season. There have thus been suggestions that Roberto Firmino is likely to start ahead of him against Fulham.

Team news for today:



• Firmino likely to start ahead of Nunez [



• Alisson fit again and scheduled to start



• Konate, Jones, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kelleher all remain sidelined through injury Team news for today:• Firmino likely to start ahead of Nunez [ @_pauljoyce • Alisson fit again and scheduled to start• Konate, Jones, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kelleher all remain sidelined through injury Team news for today:• Firmino likely to start ahead of Nunez [@_pauljoyce]• Alisson fit again and scheduled to start• Konate, Jones, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kelleher all remain sidelined through injury

However, it is worth noting that Premier League clubs are eligible to make five substitutions during matches this season. Nunez is thus likely to feature for Liverpool at some point.

