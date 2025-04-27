"I think it will have a positive impact" - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia details factor that will help PSG in their UCL S/F clash against Arsenal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia believes PSG playing against English sides in the Champions League this season gives them the advantage over Arsenal. He admitted that it was hard to face Liverpool and Aston Villa but was delighted to come out on top.

Speaking to the media, Kvaratskhelia stated that PSG are ready to face Arsenal and believes that their matches earlier in the tournament will help them. He added that they follow the match of the Gunners closely and said:

"On the one hand, it's great, but on the other, maybe not so much, because they study our matches, even if the reverse is also true. We follow their matches closely. It's really positive to have a better understanding of English football now, especially after playing teams like Liverpool and Aston Villa. It wasn't easy to face them on the pitch, but we gave it our all. I think it will have a positive impact and help us against Arsenal."

Talking about the need to win the UEFA Champions League for PSG, he added:

"It's probably the biggest football tournament in my opinion. It's every footballer's dream to play in it. And everyone wants to win it, but it's incredibly difficult. Reaching this stage is difficult for any team. The name says it all: the Champions League. It's a tournament for champions, and every club has the ability and the skills to win it. We'll have to stay focused on our game, concentrate fully on every match and every moment."

PSG defeated Liverpool in the Round of 16 and then knocked out Aston Villa in the quarterfinals.

PSG manager Luis Enrique confident of facing Arsenal

PSG manager Luis Enrique has claimed that he is confident of facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. He stated that their 3-1 loss to Nice does not change his plans for the match and said via METRO:

"We are the best team in France, by far, we proved it. We have to be brave now and think about winning the Champions League. Right now, the players are clearly affected. We deserved to win, no doubt about it. But if the opponent is 100 per cent efficient and you’re not as efficient as usual, things turn around. It’s as simple as that. Draw whatever conclusions you want from that. I’m not going to give any clues to Arteta."

PSG were on an invincible run this season in Ligue1 but lost for the first time when Nice won 3-1 on Friday. Arsenal have lost the league for the third time in a row after Liverpool sealed the title on Sunday.

