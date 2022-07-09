“I think he will really contribute to the team” – Erik ten Hag expresses confidence in Manchester United defender

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on new-signing Tyrell Malacia, claiming he is certain that the left-back will contribute to the team.

Malacia, 22, has joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord for £13.5 million on a four-year deal with the option of a further year. United swooped in at the final hour after Ligue 1 side Lyon had agreed on a deal with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.

The Dutchman was impressive for Feyenoord last season, making 50 appearances, scoring a goal and providing five assists.

Malacia's new coach Erik ten Hag has stated that he is confident the full-back will be a key member of the United side. He told the club's official website:

"I think he's the modern left-back or full-back. He suits the profile [we were looking for] and most important from every full-back is that he closes the right area."

Erik ten Hag added:

"He can also take part in the offensive side of our game, and he can do that really well. I think he will really contribute to the team."

With his blistering pace, Malacia is a threat going forward and can go also fulfil his defensive duties.

The 22-year-old's performances for Feyenoord has seen him earn five international caps for the Dutch national side. He will now contend with the likes of Luke Shaw and Alex Telles for a starting berth under Erik ten Hag.

Tyrell Malacia could displace Luke Shaw as Manchester United's first-choice left-back

Tyrell Malacia could become a starter under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

It's fair to say that Luke Shaw had a disappointing past season at Manchester United that coincided with his side's poor performance. Coming off the back of a hugely impressive European Championships campaign with the England national team, many had expected Shaw's fine form to continue.

However, the Englishman struggled for form and had to deal with injury issues, leaving Alex Telles to fill in.

There is speculation that United may be looking to offload Alex Telles following Tyrell Malacia's arrival at the club. Malacia may not only be looking to nudge Telles out of the United side but also take Shaw's place as the club's first-choice left-back.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



Will we see him starting this season?🤔



#MUFC Good to see Malacia in trainingWill we see him starting this season?🤔 Good to see Malacia in training 🔴 Will we see him starting this season?🤔 #MUFC https://t.co/jQq2rbHm3Z

If Shaw's poor run of form continues next season, the Dutch left-back may just get the opportunity to displace the Englishman in Erik ten Hag's defense.

Manchester United fans may get the opportunity to see Malacia for the first time when the Red Devils face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on July 12.

