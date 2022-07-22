"I think it will be really difficult for our opponents" – Liverpool star highlights Darwin Nunez trait after he grabs four-goal haul against Leipzig

Liverpool's summer signing Darwin Nunez finally put all doubts to bed as he bagged a hat-trick for the Merseysiders in their pre-season clash with RB Leipzig yesterday.

Following that performance, Reds defender Joel Matip highlighted the qualities that'll make it quite difficult for opposition teams to contain the striker.

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Portuguese outfit Benfica in a deal worth £85 million last month. With that figure, the Uruguayan became the most expensive player in the club's history, beating the previous record held by Virgil van Dijk (€75 million).

Eyebrows were raised after the striker fired blanks in his pre-season games versus Manchester United and Crystal Palace. However, he won over critics with a decent performance against RB Leipzig yesterday, bagging three goals in the second half.

Joel Matip has revealed that the dressing room was happy with the Uruguayan's exploits, adding that he'll pose a big threat to opposition teams.

"I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room]," the defender told the club's official website.

"Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents. We had quite a good time there on the pitch but it was a preparation game and we try to be in the best shape we can. For this we have to train and a few days to prepare the league."

Joel Matip also commented on Liverpool's preparations for the upcoming season, stating that the Reds need to train hard to maintain their intensity.

"This hard work is part of the business and it's the only way how we can play our football. We need to be in the best shape because we play with a lot of intensity and for this we need to train quite hard," he said.

How Liverpool have performed in their preseason games this summer

Nunez faced the Reds in the Champions League last season

The Reds kicked off their preseason outing with a clash with Manchester United on July 12. Jurgen Klopp deployed a much-experimental side who were crushed 4-0 by the Red Devils.

Following that, they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Friday before firing five past RB Leipzig yesterday. It remains to be seen how they'll perform in their remaining fixtures before the new season kicks off.

