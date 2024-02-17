"I think this will be really tight" - Mark Lawrenson predicts surprise result for Brentford vs Liverpool

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the clash between Brentford and his former club on Saturday, February 17. Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the league heading into Saturday's game at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Liverpool bounced back from a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal with a commanding 3-1 win against Burnley last week. The Merseyside giants remain on top of the table after 24 games enjoying a narrow two-point lead over Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Brentford have endured a difficult season and find themselves 14th in the table, just six points above the danger zone. The Bees have enjoyed an upturn in form since the turn of the year after Ivan Toney returned from his eight-month ban but still have a massive task on their hands.

Mark Lawrenson has predicted Liverpool to stumble at the Gtech Community Stadium and backed Brentford to secure a 1-1 draw. He told Paddypower:

"I thought Brentford would win at Wolves because Wolves were due a loss. Liverpool just took control against Burnley in the second half and Burnley just can’t defend. I think this will be really tight. I might go for a low-scoring draw here. I’ve spoken about momentum a lot and I think Brentford have it now."

Lawrenson's prediction: Brentford 1-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Brentford 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield on November 17. Mohamed Salah scored twice while Diogo Jota scored the third for the Reds.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Bundesliga starlet as their first signing of the potential Xabi Alonso era - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz as their first signing under potential new boss Xabi Alonso. The former Reds midfielder has been strongly tipped as the front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer. It has been claimed that the Merseyside giants are looking to reunite him with Wirtz at Anfield.

As per Football 365 via HITC, scouts from the Merseyside club were present during Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, February 10 to watch Wirtz in action.

As per the report, the Reds also kept an eye on Leverkusen player Piero Hincapie as well as Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. It has been reported that the Merseyside giants are ready to meet Bayer Leverkusen's £110 million asking price for Wirtz.

The 20-year-old has been a key player for Leverkusen this season under Alonso having contributed with eight goals and 15 assists in 29 appearances across competitions. The 14-time capped Germany international is predominantly a number 10 but can also play on the flanks as well as in the number eight role.