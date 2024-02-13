Liverpool scouting German international who could become Xabi Alonso's first signing, club record fee mooted: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been scouting Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz and want him as the first signing under Xabi Alonso, who himself is a front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

As reported by Football 365 via HITC, the Reds' scouts were in attendance during Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, February 10.

It has been claimed that Liverpool were watching Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie as well as Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

The aforementioned report suggests that the Reds are considering a club-record £110 million deal to bring Wirtz to Anfield to pair up with Xabi Alonso. Wirtz is regarded among the finest young talents in world football and has eight goals and 15 assists to his name in 29 appearances across competitions this season.

He is capable of playing either as a number ten or as a number eight and can also operate on the flanks. Wirtz has also been used as a false nine by Alonso occasionally which speaks volumes about his adaptability and versatility.

Wirtz has already made 132 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen till date and has been capped 14 times for Germany. He could be a wonderful addition to Liverpool regardless of Alonso taking over at Anfield.

Liverpool approach Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly gotten in touch with Xabi Alonso as they are tasked to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

As reported by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Merseyside giants have already approached Alonso for the position. They approached the former Spain international soon after Klopp's announcement.

Alonso, who is now in charge at Bayer Leverkusen, is a hot choice for the imminent vacancy at the Anfield hot seat with Jurgen Klopp set to step down after this season.

Alonso has done a remarkable job so far in his short managerial career with Bayer Leverkusen. His side are unbeaten across competitions and enjoy a five-point lead at the top of Bundesliga over Bayern Munich.

Alonso spent five years of his career as a Liverpool player during which he won four trophies. He is a fan favorite at Anfield. Alonso made 210 appearances for the Reds during his stay in Merseyside.