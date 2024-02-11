Liverpool make first approach for European giants’ manager to replace Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Xabi Alonso as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reports that the Reds have made their first approach for Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso. They made their move for their former midfielder shortly after Klopp announced his decision to leave the club.

Alonso sits atop their managerial wishlist to succeed the German coach. He's majorly impressed at Leverkusen, overseeing an unbeaten table-topping Bundesliga campaign at the moment.

However, the former Liverpool star has insisted that he is happy at BayArena. He hopes to end Bayern's 11-year stranglehold of the Bundesliga title and oversaw a 3-0 victory over Thomas Tuchel's Bavarians yesterday (February 10).

Alonso is also admired by the hierarchy at the Allianz Arena who could be forced to decide Tuchel's future. His side have faltered this season, sitting second in the Bundesliga and five points behind Leverkusen.

Liverpool will enter a new era this summer once Klopp departs and ends his nine-year reign at Anfield. His coaching staff and recruitment team are also leaving the Merseyside giants.

Alonso could make an emotional return to a club he enjoyed much success with as a player. He made 210 appearances for the Reds over five years, winning four major trophies with the Premier League giants.

Xabi Alonso's former teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger thinks he's dreaming of managing Liverpool

Bastian Schweinsteiger reckons Xabi Alonso wants to return to Anfield.

Alonso's former Bayern teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger has given his take on speculation linking the Spaniard with the Anfield hot seat. The German thinks he's dreaming of coaching Liverpool (via TEAMTalk):

"I know him, and I am sure his dream is to coach Liverpool. I am sure he will leave Leverkusen in the summer."

Klopp's announcement that he will depart the Merseysiders stunned the football world. It comes amid a superb ongoing season with his troops sitting top of the Premier League.

However, Alonso was immediately viewed as the frontrunner to replace Klopp given his connection to the Anfield outfit. He has introduced an extremely exciting brand of football at Leverkusen and has overseen 44 wins in 68 games with the Bundesliga club.

Die Werkself may have already found their successor as claims from Spain (via the source above) suggest they are lining up Julen Lopetegui. The former Madrid manager has been out of management since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.