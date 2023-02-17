“I think we will see the Super League" - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos backs the project and claims clubs 'do not need UEFA'

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has backed the idea of the European Super League, which was proposed two years ago, that would see major changes in the footballing pyramid.

The Real Madrid midfielder believes this league format will definitely be implemented in the future. Defending a proposal that has received massive criticism from football fans, Kroos said on his podcast Einfach Mal Luppen (via Football Espana):

“I think we will see the Super League. And I believe so for several reasons. The idea of the Super League has changed and deserves to be heard. If you look carefully from both angles, you will see that UEFA is by no means a great Samaritan for football fans and that the Super League does not have the idea, at least in the second attempt, to exclude any team, because there will be no permanent founding members."

The former Bayern Munich midfielder added:

"It is a sports competition, open, but managed by the clubs and not by UEFA, because these clubs believe that they do not need UEFA for that. I think this deserves at least a chance…”

The original format that was revealed in 2021 proposed a league that would see Europe's biggest outfits retain permanent spots in the Super League. However, A22 Sports Management Group, the organizers of the project, have now put forth a revamped format.

The revised idea would provide membership based on sporting performance, rather than guaranteed spots for Europe's biggest clubs (via GOAL).

Kroos has registered 17 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid this term, recording two goals and assists.

"That’s my opinion" - Real Madrid's Toni Kroos further speaks in support of Super League

The Real Madrid star believes the Super League will be an attractive and entertaining prospect for football fans. Kroos said:

“I think we have only heard the UEFA side, and often enough. Why is it okay for UEFA to introduce a Nations League that no one needs? Suddenly no one asks them about it. That’s why I think it’s incredibly important to listen to other proposals like the Super League. I have the feeling that we no longer listen. We hear of a new idea one sentence out of two and it is utterly doomed.”

Kroos then referenced tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, insisting that fans would never get tired of watching the duo repeatedly face off against each other. Using this example to explain the Super League's pros, the Real Madrid midfielder added:

“Although we have already talked about the loss of passion for football, I believe that the Super League has the opportunity to reverse that situation. Let there be more enthusiasm and emotion for the games that we will be able to see.

"Because in the end, let’s not fool ourselves, many people always say: ‘who wants to see Real Madrid against Manchester City every week?’ But have you gotten tired of watching Federer against Nadal over and over again? I don’t. That’s my opinion. I think we can attract the fans and get them back to football."

