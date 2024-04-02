"I think it will be a siege" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Liverpool-Sheffield United Premier League clash

Football expert Mark Lawrenson predicts a comfortable 4-0 for Liverpool when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4. The Reds are top of the table after 29 games.

Lawrenson believes Sheffield United are in for a tough outing at Anfield. The Blades will want to sit deep and try and score on the counterattack, but the quality of the Reds will see the hosts secure a routine win.

The former BBC Sport pundit also backs a returning Mohamed Salah to come good once again following a goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. In his column for Paddy Power, Mark Lawerson wrote:

"Sheffield United will try to make this difficult, but I think it will be a siege, so I’ll go for a big home win.

"Liverpool were impressive against Brighton, and Salah broke his record for most shots in a game, so he’ll want to bag a few here. The Blades will sit in, try and make it difficult, look for set pieces, but Liverpool are just scoring goals from everywhere at the moment."

Sheffield will be the underdog. Chris Wilder's side are winless in five Premier League games. They recently drew 3-3 with Fulham despite being 3-1 up after 70 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are two points clear atop the standings. They are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton at the weekend. While the Reds are in the midst of the title race, Sheffield are looking destined for relegation to the Championship.

They are at the bottom of the table, having picked up 15 points from 29 games, and are eight points off safety.

How did Liverpool do against Sheffield United earlier this season?

Liverpool wil look to do the double over Sheffield United this season after beating the basement side 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane in December.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the Merseyside outfit in the first half, tucking home a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner. Dominik Szoboszlai rounded off the scoring by bagging the winner in injury time.

Liverpool are in the hunt for two more trophies this season, having won the Carabao Cup. Apart from the Premier League, the Reds are also in the running for the UEFA Europa League, where they face Atalanta in the quarterfinals next week.

