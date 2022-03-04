"I don't think he will still be going at 40" - Bayern Munich legend Ze Roberto explains why Cristiano Ronaldo may retire sooner rather than later

Former Bayern Munich star Ze Roberto believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be in the final years of his illustrious career. The 47-year-old Brazilian stated that for someone who cares about winning as much as Ronaldo, things haven't been as smooth sailing as would have hoped.

Ronaldo has had a couple of difficult seasons with Juventus and Manchester United, which might prompt him to hang up his boots soon.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ze Roberto said:

"Cristiano is, for me, a machine. But I don't think he will still be going at 40 because he is a player who has always played at the highest level, always winning trophies and always trying to be the best player in the world.But in the last two years, we have seen he has not been able to do that with Juventus and now with Manchester United."

He added:

"The best proof of that is that he hasn't been among the top two or three players for the big individual prizes. He is still a player who costs a lot, but as someone who is used to competing at such a high level, there will come a time when he decides it is better to stop rather than look for something that won't be the same."

Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a difficult spell at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021. However, his return to Old Trafford has not gone according to plan as far as the number of goals is concerned.

Despite having a great start for the Red Devils, the goals have seemingly dried up for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022. The 37-year-old forward has scored just once in his last 10 matches for United across all competitions. That one goal was scored against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League during a 2-0 win.

Can CR7 rediscover his goal scoring touch for Manchester United? Cristiano Ronaldo has 1 goal in his last 10 matches for #MUFC - WOL (H)- BRE (A)- WHU (H)- MID (H)- BUR (A) sub- SOU (H)- BHA (H)- LEE (A)- ATM (A)- WAT (H)Can CR7 rediscover his goal scoring touch for Manchester United? Cristiano Ronaldo has 1 goal in his last 10 matches for #MUFC - WOL (H) ❌- BRE (A) ❌- WHU (H) ❌- MID (H) ❌- BUR (A) sub ❌- SOU (H) ❌- BHA (H) ⚽️- LEE (A) ❌- ATM (A) ❌- WAT (H) ❌Can CR7 rediscover his goal scoring touch for Manchester United? https://t.co/7jSYdurq1d

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo still has a contract with Manchester United for the 2022-23 season. However, that does not mean that the 37-year-old forward will stay at the club for another season.

According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or could leave the club if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. As things stand, Manchester United are inside the top four of the Premier League. However, sixth-placed Arsenal are currently just two points behind United with three games in hand.

