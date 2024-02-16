"I don't think it will be as straightforward" - Chris Sutton previews PL clash between Burnley and Arsenal

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal to come away with a 2-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (February 17).

The Gunners come into this fixture full of confidence after beating West Ham United 6-0 last weekend (February 11). Before this thumping victory, the north Londoners had recorded three consecutive league wins.

Meanwhile, Burnley were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in their last league fixture (February 10). Despite the loss, Sutton believes that Vincent Kompany's side have positives to take from the game.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"I am at Turf Moor for this one and I don't think it will be as straightforward for Arsenal as some people might think. As ridiculous as it might sound, I was very impressed by Burnley when I watched them in their defeat against Liverpool.

"They started well, were well organised, and created chances, big chances... they just couldn't take them. In the end, they paid the price for a couple of individual errors which get heightened when they happen in a close game like that one."

However, predicting Arsenal to finish eventual victors on the night, Sutton added:

"Mikel Arteta's side have just beaten Liverpool and West Ham, so this might seem as if it is the easiest of their current run. But despite four straight wins, which also includes Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, it is still a dangerous fixture because Burnley are scrapping for their lives. I do think they will win though."

Currently, Mikel Arteta's side are placed third in the standings, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Burnely are sitting 19th, and seven points short of 17th-placed Luton Town.

Mikel Arteta speaks about how Arsenal players have taken to Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

Mikel Arteta has expressed adoration for Kai Havertz ahead of Arsenal's clash against Burnley. The Gunners brought in the Germany international last summer from Chelsea for a reported €75 million.

Despite a tough start to his life at Emirates, Havertz seems to have settled into the squad. He's bagged five goals and an assist from 33 appearances across competitions this season.

Speaking about the 24-year-old midfielder, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

“I love him. I love him. I think we all love him as a player and as a person, everything that he brings to the team."

Havertz has also filled in for Gabriel Jesus up top during the Brazilian's absence due to injury. He led the line for Arsenal in their previous game and could feature in the same position against Burnley with Jesus uncertain to play.