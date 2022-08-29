"I think he will struggle" - Agbonlahor names 2 Premier League strikers who can trouble Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has named two Premier League strikers who could pose a challenge to in-form Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine was named the 'Man of the Match' in successive games for the Red Devils as they defeated Liverpool and Southampton.

The Argentine international has divided opinion following his £57 million move to Manchester United in the summer due to his small frame.

Martinez struggled in his first two games for Manchester United, as they were defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, the defender has silenced his doubters with his excellent displays against Liverpool and Southampton.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that the former Ajax defender could be outmuscled by more physical strikers. Speaking about Martinez's performance against Southampton, he told talkSPORT:

“When the ball was on the floor and the ball was played in, he did okay. But whenever the ball was played in the air, Che Adams had the better of him. Just physically he kept on guessing to try and get in front and Che Adams would turn him."

SPORF @Sporf



We’ll just leave this one here… 5’9” Lisandro Martinez hasn’t lost a single aerial duel in the Premier League this season.We’ll just leave this one here… 5’9” Lisandro Martinez hasn’t lost a single aerial duel in the Premier League this season. 💪We’ll just leave this one here… 👀 https://t.co/BYH800RgUC

Agbonlahor claimed that Southampton striker Che Adams did a decent job against the Manchester United defender. He has also insisted that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could both bully the Argentine. Agbonlahor added:

“I’m not judging off [Roberto] Firmino who kept dropping off on Monday night. I’m judging off proper strikers who back into him and try to bully him and today Che Adams did a decent job. There were moments when Che Adams got the ball into his body and he just overpowered him."

"So I’m looking at him and thinking when he plays against Nunez, Haaland, these sort of physical strikers, I think he will struggle. He’s gonna need help from Varane or they’re gonna end up playing three at the back and bring Maguire in. But you know, clean sheet, you can’t complain.”

Lisandro Martinez has been excellent for Manchester United in the last couple of games

Martinez certainly did not have a nice start to his Premier League career, losing his first two games. His limited aerial ability was highlighted against Brighton and Brentford as United shipped in six goals.

However, the Argentine deserves praise for turning things around and playing a key role in his side's victories over Liverpool and Southampton.

Trey @UTDTrey Lisandro Martinez, always supposed to get bullied but all he does is pick up MOTM awards Lisandro Martinez, always supposed to get bullied but all he does is pick up MOTM awards 😂

Despite being criticized by some pundits due to his small frame, Martinez has actually done a pretty impressive job aerially. As per Whoscored, he has won 1.4 aerial duels per 90 minutes this season while losing just 0.3.

