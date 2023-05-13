"I think it will be tough" - Mark Lawrenson makes 'pink kit' claims while predicting result of Everton vs Manchester City

British football journalist Mark Lawrenson has given his predictions for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday, May 14.

The Sky Blues are looking to keep the heat on Arsenal with a 11th top-flight win in a row and edge closer to a third straight league title.

Everton, on the other hand, are fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League. With only 32 points from 35 games, the Toffees are down in 17th position of the league table.

Another setback here could plunge Everton into the relegation zone, but City won't take them too lightly regardless, as the Merseyside outfit is coming off the back of a big win.

Everton thrashed the high-flying Brighton 5-1 at the Amex Stadium last weekend to return to winning ways emphatically after eight games. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil scored a brace each, while Jason Steele netted an own goal as Everton secured their biggest win of the season.

Lawrenson, thereby, feels it will be a tough outing for Manchester City, but still expects them to prevail narrowly with a 2-0 scoreline. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"Should be a good game, this. I think it will be tough for Manchester City but I think they’ll win. Everton’s result against Brighton, you could argue, has been one of the best of the season which is mad. Someone was telling me they can only win when they weaar their pink kit which obviously they can’t here!"

Everton have fared better on the road lately

While their overall season has been disappointing, Everton have fared better while playing away from home lately. Of their last 10 league games, four have been at home and six on the road.

The Toffees only lost three times in their last 10 games, though two of them came at Goodison Park. In their most recent outings there, they lost 3-1 to Fulham and went down 4-1 to Newcastle United.

Everton are unbeaten in their last three away games in the top flight, scoring seven goals and conceding only thrice.

If these statistics are anything to go by, Sean Dyche's side are in for another setback at home against Manchester City, and this could jeopardize their survival hopes.

However, two of the three sides sitting right below them, Leicester City and Leeds United, both have tough fixtures at home to Liverpool and Newcastle United respectively.

