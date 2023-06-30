“I think they will want more" - Journalist claims Arsenal will look to sign £45m midfielder after finalizing Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber deals

Arsenal could make a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Gunners could continue to be active in the transfer market after securing deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Speaking on 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, he said:

“I think they will want more. From what we are hearing, I wouldn’t rule out Arsenal signing another midfielder. I think [Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises] Caicedo will be Chelsea bound. But a Lavia, someone like that, I wouldn’t rule out Arsenal getting another top-class midfielder. In fact, I’d be shocked if they don’t.”

The Gunners have spent lavishly during this summer window. They are set to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United for £105 million, breaking the record for a British transfer set by Jack Grealish's £100 million move from Aston Villa to Manchester City.

They are also close to reaching an agreement for versatile Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. A fee of £45 million is being paid by the North London side. They also spent £65 million to sign attacker Kai Havertz from cross-town rivals Chelsea.

Lavia has emerged as a target for multiple Premier League clubs following Southampton's relegation. The Belgian midfielder starred in what was a tough season for the Saints after arriving from Manchester City for £14 million the previous summer.

The Cityzens have inserted a £40 million buyback clause in the deal, which will become active in 2024; thus, teams are looking to complete a deal by this window for the teenager.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is rumored to be the driving force behind the team's interest in Lavia. They could make a deal for around £45 million.

Real Madrid were close to hijacking Arsenal's deal for Havertz

Havertz was almost headed to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid were looking to jump in at the last moment for Kai Havertz. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Los Blancos made a last-minute phone call to convince the German to change his mind.

The La Liga giants initially approached Chelsea over a possible deal for the 24-year-old but dropped out due to the Blues' demands. Eventually, an agreement was reached between Chelsea and Arsenal for £65 million.

The Gunners continue to launch a spending spree following the signing of the attacker. They have splurged £105 million on Declan Rice and £45 million on Jurrien Timber and are expected to pursue other deals as well.

