"I think we'll win one more" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe backs France to win World Cup after heartbreak in Qatar against Argentina

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has backed France to bounce back from their 2022 FIFA World Cup heartbreak and go on to win the tournament in the future.

Les Bleus suffered an agonizing 4-2 defeat in the World Cup final to Argentina on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time. It was a devastating loss for Mbappe's side who were eyeing their second consecutive World Cup triumph.

However, the PSG forward is adamant France will bounce back from their final heartbreak in Qatar. He said (via L'Equipe):

"There is only the (World Cup) that I regret. If we lost, it's because we had to lose but it's only a postponement. I think we'll win one more. The group has this desire, this dream."

Mbappe was superb throughout the 2022 World Cup and he won the tournament's Golden Boot. The newly-appointed France captain bagged eight goals and two assists in seven games.

However, it was the Frenchman's performance in the final that truly wowed fans. Didier Deschamps' men trailed Argentina 2-0 heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation time.

The PSG forward scored a two-minute brace before completing his hat trick in extra time. However, it would be in vain as La Abiceleste and Lionel Messi would get their hands on the World Cup trophy.

France have undergone a revolution since their World Cup final defeat with Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane retiring. They are on course to reach the 2024 European Championships, sitting top of their qualifying group with four wins from four games.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe comments on his appointment as France captain

Mbappe is tasked with leading Les Bleus to glory in the future.

Mbappe replaced Lloris as France's captain following the veteran goalkeeper's retirement after the World Cup. Deschamps' decision to hand the 24-year-old the armband surprised some given the experienced heads that the coach has in his side.

However, the PSG frontman has shown his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch since becoming captain in March. He spoke well about how he would take on the role, saying (via Reuters):

"I'm captain of my country, it's something you can't shirk. It's a new responsibility. I'm going to take it on naturally, it's not going to change how I play, but maybe the way I behave."

The PSG striker has carried his World Cup form into his national team's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in four games.

