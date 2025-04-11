"I think it's their year" - Joe Cole picks Champions League winners after Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG win

Chelsea hero Joe Cole has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over Barcelona and Arsenal to win the Champions League this season. He believes the Ligue 1 side have steamrolled teams and are set to go all the way.
Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole predicted that Arsenal and Barcelona will not be able to beat the French side this season. He praised Aston Villa for their effort in the UCL quarterfinals first leg on Wednesday night (April 9), but added that PSG, who won 3-1, were too good. He said (via Metro):
"Aston Villa played well by the way, they were on it last night. But PSG are just steamrolling teams, they really are. I think it’s their year, I really do."
When quizzed if Real Madrid would be able to overcome the 3-0 deficit against Arsenal, the former player said:
"I don’t. Arsenal are well set up to hold them off. There will be pressure but I’ve watched Real Madrid a few times this year and I think there’s something missing. You never want to write them off but there is something missing from the team, it needs a bit of freshness in the summer. I know Kylian Mbappe is scoring loads of goals but I there’s still something slightly missing. I think Arsenal have already done it."
PSG defeated Liverpool in the previous round. Arsenal are 3-0 up against Real Madrid while Barcelona have a 4-0 lead against Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester United legend snubs Arsenal and Barcelona as he picks UCL winners
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has also backed PSG to win the UEFA Champions League this season. He believes the Ligue 1 side have been better than every other side in the tournament, including Arsenal and Barcelona, which is why they are the favorites.
He said on TNT Sports (via Metro):
"They played with a real authority tonight. They played like they’ve won this tournament many times before. I have them as favourites right now. The way I saw the man-handle Liverpool over two legs and dominate this game here. They took this tie away from Aston Villa with that performance. They’re favourites for me."
He added:
"This is a different PSG team that we’ve ever seen in this competition. Over the years they’ve had players who can define game with moments. They’ve still got that but they’ve also got control and tempo."
PSG have already sealed the Ligue1 title this season, while Barcelona are leading the table in LaLiga. Arsenal are second in the Premier League and are likely to finish behind Liverpool, who are 11 points ahead.