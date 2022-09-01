“I think in years to come he will be worth £100m” – Jason Cundy lavishes praise on Newcastle star despite Liverpool defeat

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jason Cundy was left incredibly impressed by Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's debut against Liverpool.

Sky Sports claims that the Magpies broke their transfer record to sign the 22-year-old striker for £63 million from Real Sociedad. And he has made an immediate impact. Isak buried his first chance of the game at Anfield to put his new side into the lead, before scoring a stunning goal which was ruled out for offside shortly after.

The Swedish international appears to be a seriously good purchase for the Tyneside club and Cundy was full of praise for the centre-forward after the Liverpool clash. The pundit told TalkSPORT:

“He’s still got a bit of growing to do, there’s still going to be that expectancy to put a bit of bulk on his upper body.

“He’s so quick, you saw his footwork tonight. This kid could be as good as he wants to be, I genuinely believe that. He had a bit of a strange season last year at Sociedad. There were a lot of teams sniffing around him after the Euros last year.

“That’s where he really did catch the eye. I’ve followed his career and he had a bad season last year. His numbers weren’t great, but he will be a sound investment.

“We saw last night what this kid is capable of. Newcastle have got a really good player. There will be bids coming in. I think in years to come he will be worth £100m.”

Bruno Guimarães @brunoog97 ! What a goal from isak! This is football!! So proud🖤🤍 What a pass from @seanlongstaff97 ! What a goal from isak! This is football!! So proud🖤🤍 What a pass from @seanlongstaff97 😍! What a goal from isak! This is football!! So proud🖤🤍

Dion Dublin impressed by Newcastle star following display against Liverpool

Newcastle put on a superb display at Anfield, but they ultimately fell to an agonizing 2-1 defeat thanks to a 98th minute from Liverpool prospect Fabio Carvalho.

Eddie Howe's side have now only won one of their opening five Premier League games, but footballer-turned-pundit Dion Dublin was left incredibly impressed by their new signing's debut.

GOAL @goal Welcome to the Premier League, Alexander Isak Welcome to the Premier League, Alexander Isak 💫 https://t.co/CtQJoc6k5O

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker told BBC Sport:

"It's hard to see positives when you are so disappointed. He would be happy with the performance but got nothing from it. They have got to find a way to get over the line and not keep making the same mistakes.

"Isak played brilliantly. If they'd won or drawn, he'd be getting all the plaudits. Because they lost, though, his manager will probably be thinking he should have scored the other chance he had."

