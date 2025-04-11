“I was thinking to myself: ‘This can’t be real’” - Micah Richards names Arsenal star who plays like Philipp Lahm in his prime 

Micah Richards has compared Arsenal prodigy Myles Lewis-Skell with a prime Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm. It comes after the young defender put up an impressive performance in the Gunners’ 3-0 home win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.
Lewis-Skelly was promoted from Arsenal’s academy to the senior team last summer. Since making his debut in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League in September, his game time has significantly increased, and he has cemented himself as the Gunners' first-choice left back.
Against Los Blancos, the Hale End graduate stood out, contributing both defensively and in attack. He also assisted his side’s third goal, scored by Mikel Merino. His performance has seen him receive praise from fans, fellow players and pundits.
Richards is one of the latest to heap praise on Lewis-Skelly. The former Manchester City defender said that he was taken aback by the 18-year-old's performance and waxed lyrical about him. Richards said in a discussion with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker on the Rest is Football podcast:
“I couldn’t believe it! It was like Lahm in his prime, drifting in from full-back into midfield. I was thinking to myself: ‘This can’t be real’.
“He gets on the ball, on the half-turn, in midfield, composed, drops his shoulder, plays the ball forward, he’s aggressive and he can defend – at 18 years of age. He’s a superstar. He’s an absolute superstar.’’
“His game intelligence is incredible’’ – Gary Lineker on Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly after UCL clash with Real Madrid
On the aforementioned podcast, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer also gushed over the performance of Myles Lewis-Skelly. Linker opined that the young defender is ''already a must" for the England national team and likened him with a young Spanish player.
‘‘He’s already a must for England. His emergence has been astonishing this season. He’s like a man in a… it’s not even a child’s body, he’s a proper physical specimen. His game intelligence is incredible, his technique is really gifted, he absolutely is not the tiniest bit afraid. I was going: ‘My God, wow! It’s like watching a little young Spanish player!," Lineker said.
Shearer described the young defender as a ''beast'' after Richards had told him to forget about Saka for a moment. Lewis-Skelly has played 1,858 minutes for Arsenal this campaign and has one goal and three assists in 32 appearances across competitions.