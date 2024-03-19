“I thought it was an absolute disgrace" - Craig Burley slams Chelsea fans for booing player in FA Cup win over Leicester City

Scottish pundit Craig Burley was unhappy with Chelsea fans booing Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge during their FA Cup quarterfinal against Leicester City in the FA Cup on March 17. The Blues winger missed a penalty and two other presentable opportunities during Chelsea's 4-2 win against the Foxes on Sunday.

Sterling was taken off in the 86th minute of the game, with the scoreline reading 2-2. A section of the fans at Stamford Bridge were unhappy with Sterling's performance and booed the player as he made his way off the pitch.

An unhappy Burley told ESPN (via HITC):

“I thought it was a disgrace (the booing). I thought it was an absolute disgrace. Raheem Sterling isn’t trying to do what he did against Leicester City. He is trying to do the exact opposite."

He continued:

“Everyone, whether you are on 1k-a-week or £3k-a-week, it doesn’t matter. I have no problem with fans booing. If Raheem Sterling, like Lukaku did or anybody else is saying, ‘I don’t want to be at this football club. I don’t want to play for Chelsea. I don’t want to be part of this’, then I can understand that reaction."

Burley added:

“But when it’s pure footballing and it’s people having a bad day at the office, and by the way you win the game and you are in the semi-finals, it’s not Raheem Sterling who has been making all these bad decisions. He’s not signing the cheques or recruiting the players. So, it’s way over the top.”

Chelsea scored two goals after Sterling was taken off with Noni Madueke (who replaced him) scoring a beautiful curler.

Raheem Sterling apologizes to Chelsea fans after Leicester display

Raheem Sterling took to Instagram to apologise to Chelsea fans for his performance against Leicester City. The Blues winger miskicked a free-kick, failed to convert a penalty, and also two other chances before being subbed off. He did, however, get an assist in the first half and create four chances for his teammates.

Sterling posted on Instagram:

“Wembley Bound. To all the Chelsea fans, apologies for the penalty miss. I’ll be back 10x times stronger to help the team win and continue to keep fighting for the badge every single day. Let’s go Blues.”

The Blues' win in the quarterfinals secured their place at Wembley in the semis, where they will face holders Manchester City.