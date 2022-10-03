“I thought there was absolutely no way back for him” – Tim Sherwood surprised by Arsenal star he thought was ‘finished’ 

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood has expressed his shock at how Granit Xhaka has become an Arsenal fan favorite.

A series of high-profile errors and needless red cards made the Swiss international a villain at the Emirates Stadium in 2019. Xhaka was even stripped of the captaincy following his angry reaction to being substituted. The Guardian reported that the midfielder goaded supporters after being booed off.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsene Wenger said this about Granit Xhaka in 2016.



However, the midfielder has played a starring role for the Gunners this term, with two goals and three assists in eight Premier League games so far. Xhaka's turnaround was all but complete as he scored Arsenal's third goal in their 3-1 win over arch-rivals Tottenham on Saturday (October 1).

Despite seeing his old side lose a crucial north London derby, Sherwood was full of praise for the tenacious midfielder. He stated (as per HITC Sport):

“I love it when you have got a character like that. I absolutely thought he was finished once the armband went down. I thought there was absolutely no way back for him."

“He has knuckled down. He has found a manager who he likes now, he really wants to play for the team, he drives them on, he is playing in a more advanced role now.”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️ Granit Xhaka: “Martinelli has a lot to be one of the best. He goes 100 miles per hour. He has to push himself with how far he can go. He has the team & everything around to help him. When Mikel came three years ago he said he needed time & you can see the results.” [ @BBCSport 🗣️ Granit Xhaka: “Martinelli has a lot to be one of the best. He goes 100 miles per hour. He has to push himself with how far he can go. He has the team & everything around to help him. When Mikel came three years ago he said he needed time & you can see the results.” [@BBCSport] https://t.co/jDEHk5kNan

Former Arsenal defender describes Granit Xhaka as 'complete midfielder'

Xhaka's revival in recent times has been a major factor in Arsenal's incredible start to the season as they currently sit at the top of the table. The Gunners have won seven of their first eight games and ended Spurs' unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

Before the clash at the Emirates Stadium, Bacary Sagna was full of praise for the all-round midfielder. The former Gunners defender told Lord Ping:

"He is a key player for Arsenal. He has been at the club for a number of years now. He has faced a lot of criticism during the time that he has been there, which wouldn’t have been easy for him and his family. We know that he picks up a lot of cards but I think some of those have been harsh and based on his reputation."

"He is a fighter and I like the way he plays. He has personality and is always looking to take the ball. He is a natural leader. I like his attitude. He gets angry when he loses a match – Arsenal need players like him. You can see his frustration when he loses a game and he isn’t afraid to speak his mind."

afcstuff @afcstuff Granit Xhaka: “The club has had so many amazing players - like Patrick Vieira. For me, he is a proper, proper legend. Still now, long after his retirement, he’s a legend here because he’s one of those who doesn’t speak rubbish about the club, which not everybody does.” #afc Granit Xhaka: “The club has had so many amazing players - like Patrick Vieira. For me, he is a proper, proper legend. Still now, long after his retirement, he’s a legend here because he’s one of those who doesn’t speak rubbish about the club, which not everybody does.” #afc https://t.co/W0MB9LqHob

