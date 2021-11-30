"I thought it was his best game in a Manchester United shirt" - Paul Robinson lauds Red Devils star, claims he could be a 'key player' for rest of the season

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay for his performance in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the weekend.

McTominay shone in Manchester United's midfield and was named Man of the Match for his all-action display against league leaders Chelsea.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson hailed McTominay's work rate and suggested it was the Scotland international's best game in a Manchester United shirt.

"United set up very defensively on Sunday. I thought it was McTominay’s best game in a United shirt though. He covered a lot of ground. He protected his back four exceptionally well. There was times in the last 20 minutes when United were playing six at the back. They offered no real attacking threat other than occasionally on the counter attack. McTominay played extremely well though, it has to be said."

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Manchester United after capitalizing on Jorginho's error. However, the Chelsea midfielder redeemed himself by scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot.

Unbeaten in all 8 career apps v Chelsea ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManUtd 's Scott McTominay47 touchesCompleted 24/26 passes15 duels4 tackles5 clearances1 blockUnbeaten in all 8 career apps v Chelsea ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManUtd's Scott McTominay47 touchesCompleted 24/26 passes 15 duels4 tackles5 clearances1 blockUnbeaten in all 8 career apps v Chelsea https://t.co/MrHkTK3L9u

The draw left Manchester United in eighth, five points off the top four, while Chelsea stayed top. The Red Devils will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Paul Robinson backs Scott McTominay to benefit from Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new Manchester United manager

During the interview, Paul Robinson also spoke about Manchester United's appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick and how he could help Scott McTominay improve.

McTominay has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season and Robinson feels he could be a key contributor under Rangnick.

"Rangnick has developed teams and improved players and perhaps McTominay could benefit from that. He could be a key player for Rangnick between now and the end of the season," Robinson said.

Rangnick will not be in charge against Arsenal later this week because of visa issues. Michael Carrick, who has steadied the ship since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal, is set to be in the dugout for the Red Devils on Thursday.

The former Manchester United midfielder has overseen two games so far this season -- a 2-0 win against Villarreal followed by a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Edited by Arvind Sriram