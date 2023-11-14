"I thought it was a blag" - Chelsea summer signing Cole Palmer reveals what he felt after receiving maiden England call-up

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has shared an amusing anecdote about his initial disbelief upon receiving his first call-up to the England squad. The footage, capturing Palmer's first interaction with the Three Lions contingent, showcased the young player's reaction to this milestone in his career.

21-year-old Cole Palmer's impressive performances so far this season have not gone unnoticed. He has scored four goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, all from the penalty spot, which prompted England manager Gareth Southgate to bring him into the fold.

Chelsea played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City, Palmer's former club, in the league this weekend and the Englishman scored a penalty in second-half injury time to salvage a point for the Blues.

The news initially struck the versatile attacking midfielder as a prank. It was only upon closer inspection of the official communication that he realised its legitimacy.

In a short conversation with Chelsea teammate Conor Gallagher in the England camp, Palmer recounted this experience. The exchange, captured in a video released by England on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted Palmer's initial scepticism. He told Gallagher:

"Right after the game it was. I thought it was a blag at first, I swear. But then it looked real, so."

Palmer has featured 15 times for England's U21 setup, scoring five goals in those appearances.

Cole Palmer's England inclusion could see Chelsea pay Manchester City add-on fees

Chelsea are poised to compensate Premier League rivals Manchester City with an additional payment following Cole Palmer's call-up to the England national team. The 21-year-old winger's selection for the England squad has reportedly activated an additional clause in his transfer deal.

Palmer, whose recent form has been stellar, secured a move to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the transfer window, commanding a substantial fee of £42.5 million. His seamless integration into Mauricio Pochettino's tactical framework at Stamford Bridge has been remarkable, having scored four goals in six league starts.

However, his first call-up to the national team comes with a financial entailment for his new club. According to reports from The Sun (via Football London), the add-ons in his transfer amount to no more than £2.5 million. The clause regarding the national team call-up is likely to be a percentage of that total sum.