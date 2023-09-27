Cristiano Ronaldo caught the eye of several clubs, including Liverpool, before he joined Manchester United from Sporting CP. Former Reds manager Gerard Houllier once claimed that the key reason they missed out on the star player was their wage cap rule.

Speaking to the media in 2018, Houllier stated that he was not in favor of breaking the wage cap to lure Ronaldo. He admitted that they made a move for him, but the wage demands were higher than their structure allowed, and he believed it would cause trouble in the dressing room. The Express quoted him as saying:

"I saw [Ronaldo] in the Toulon under-21 tournament and we went for him. But we had a wage scale and we weren't paying the sort of salary he wanted. Then Manchester United played a friendly against Sporting Lisbon and all their boys said to Sir Alex Ferguson: 'You have to sign him'. But I agreed with not breaking the wage structure. I thought it would cause problems in our dressing room."

Manchester United took advantage of the situation, and Sir Alex Ferguson took Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford in 2003. The Portuguese star went on to play 346 matches for the Red Devils in his two stints at the club, scoring 145 times.

Jurgen Klopp also rejected chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo at Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to multiple clubs by his agent Jorge Mendes in 2021 after Max Allegri asked the forward to leave Juventus. Manchester City were close to signing him before Manchester United swooped in and re-signed the Portuguese star.

Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool were not interested in the forward as it was a short-term fix, and they were more focused on the long term. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I watched it [Ronaldo story] like a football supporter, but I have no knowledge about it. It's not about me to judge that, but if other clubs can do it, it's not a business for the future, [the next] three to four years, it's about now and immediately. That's how some clubs are working and that's fine, but there must be different ways, clubs who look two or three years later and have success. It's not always with the best squad in the world, it's about developing as a squad and a club, and that's what we have done. We have resources and have been building for a while."

Cristiano Ronaldo had his Manchester United contract terminated in November 2022 and has been plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr ever since.