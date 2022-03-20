"I thought he was going to be a game-changer"- Alan Shearer admits he got prediction about 28-year-old Chelsea star and Thomas Tuchel's side wrong

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has admitted he was wrong when he predicted that Romelu Lukaku would lead Chelsea to the Premier League title this season.

The Belgian led Inter Milan to their first Scudetto in 11 years last season. He joined the Blues from the Nerazzurri for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer.

Shearer previously believed that Lukaku would be a game-changer for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. However, he has been forced to retract his statement after witnessing the striker's performances for the club so far.

The 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations during his second spell at Stamford Bridge. He has scored just five goals in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Shearer believes Chelsea's style of play and Lukaku's reluctance to work hard off the ball are the primary reasons why the striker has had a tough time at the club.

Shearer told BBC Sport (as per the Mirror):

"They spent an awful lot of money on him. I thought he was going to be a game-changer for Chelsea this season, hence I tipped the Blues for the league, but it hasn't worked out for him. Only five league goals, 12 league starts. I just think at times, the system the play or want to play, is not suited to him."

"We saw his devastating form at Inter, but he was up alongside [Lautaro] Martinez there and that sort of suits him better. He's not the type of guy that wants to press and work hard like Chelsea want to play. I get the impression that he wasn't the player that the manager perhaps wanted."

Romelu Lukaku scored Chelsea's opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday. He has scored 12 goals in 34 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Romelu Lukaku could attempt to leave Chelsea this summer

Romelu Lukaku has struggled in his second stint with the Blues

Kai Havertz has replaced Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea's first-choice striker in recent weeks. The German has scored four goals and provided an assist in his last three Premier League games for the club.

Lukaku was an unused substitute in the Blues' 4-0 victory over Burnley a fortnight ago and played just 31 minutes of football during their last two league games.

Reports suggest the Belgian is unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge and could seek a move away this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), Lukaku is keen on returning to Inter Milan. He is reportedly even willing to take a pay cut to force a move to the Serie A giants.

