"I thought he was great" - Frank Lampard lauds Chelsea January signing for his performance in 3-1 Arsenal defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on January signing Noni Madueke for his performance in Tuesday’s (May 2) defeat to Arsenal.

Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. The north Londoners found themselves 3-0 up at half-time, with a Martin Odegaard brace and Gabriel Jesus’ setting them on course for a comfortable outing. The Blues improved in the second 45, getting a goal back through Madueke.

In his post-match press conference, Lampard lauded the goalscorer for his work ethic, hinting that the former PSV Eindhoven man would keep playing if he kept his eye on the ball. The interim manager said (via talkSPORT):

“My job is to tell the players what needs to be done and the players have to do it. And if they don’t do it, they won’t start the game. People like Noni [Madueke] today, I thought he was great.

“Because he has been training like that all week, that is why he plays.”

In the 65th minute, Mateo Kovacic found Madueke with a long ball into the box. The Englishman kept his cool to side-foot the ball past an onrushing Aaron Ramsdale. The strike against Arsenal marked Madueke’s first goal for the Pensioners since his £29 million transfer in the winter transfer window.

While it was a night of personal satisfaction for the 21-year-old right-winger, Chelsea, as a collective, endured further humiliation. Last night’s loss extended their winless run to a whopping nine games in all competitions. They have lost all six games under Lampard so far.

Cesc Fabregas slams Chelsea stars for showing lack of drive in Arsenal defeat

Cesc Fabregas, who plied his trade at both Arsenal and Chelsea, was critical of the Blues’ display at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. He urged Frank Lampard's men to prove their worth on the pitch instead of trying to pin all the blame on the manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spaniard said:

"The manager doesn't play, it's 11 players who need to show up tonight. You train during the week to show up here, to show hard and show ambition to win football games, especially when you are playing for Chelsea in the same way Arsenal did tonight.

"They didn't do that and sometimes we need to look at the players and more on what they perform than not just an excuse for the new generation, which is to look at the manager all of the time."

With last night's defeat in north London, the 2021 Champions League winners have slipped to 12th place in the Premier League rankings. With five games left to play this season, they are currently just nine points off the drop zone.

