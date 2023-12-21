"I thought I was going to die" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims he was hospitalised after his drink was spiked

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has recounted a shocking experience from his younger days when he was playing for the club.

The former player disclosed on the Stick to Football podcast that he was convinced he was nearing death after his drink was allegedly tampered with during a Christmas celebration. He said (via Mirror):

“I ended up in hospital one Christmas, I thought I was going to die. Someone spiked my drink; I don’t know what with, but it was bad. I was with David Beckham and Ben Thornley put me in a taxi, and he sent me home, but I said to the taxi driver to take me to the hospital."

At the hospital, Neville dozed off, recounting that he realised he could have taken a spiked drink:

"I got to the hospital, and it was quite busy, and I ended up falling asleep on the deck, and I remember one of the nurses coming over to me asking if it was just drunk, which I said it was, and only then I realised that I could have been spiked."

The former Manchester United player used the hospital's phone to contact his girlfriend, who found him waiting in a wheelchair outside the hospital to take him home:

“I ended up sleeping at the hospital, waking up about two hours later and you didn’t have mobile phones back then, and I was 18, so I ended up using the hospital phone to ring up my girlfriend to come and pick me up.

"I remember she picked up, and I was sat in a wheelchair at the front of the hospital, and she came to me pick me up and take me home.”

Ravel Morrison advocates for Mason Greenwood's Manchester United return

Former Manchester United player Ravel Morrison has voiced his support for Mason Greenwood's return to Old Trafford.

His endorsement came in the wake of Greenwood's standout performance in a recent game against Atletico Madrid, where he played a key role in securing a 3-3 draw for his team.

Greenwood's impact on the game did not go unnoticed as Morrison tweeted to express his admiration:

"What a player. United need to bring him back."

Expand Tweet

Greenwood's journey has been marked by significant controversies, as he was loaned to Getafe following an internal investigation by Manchester United into his conduct.

The English forward faced serious allegations, including attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. These charges were eventually dropped in February, allowing him to continue his career.

Since his move to Getafe, Greenwood has been a consistent presence on the field, marking a significant return to play after an absence of over 17 months. His performances have been notable, with five goals and four assists in 15 appearances across competitions.