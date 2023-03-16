"I thought they missed him, but he misses them" - Ally McCoist makes interesting claim on ex-Liverpool fan favorite

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist believes Georginio Wijnaldum is missing his days with Liverpool.

Wijnaldum left the Reds on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. The Dutchman joined Paris Saint-Germain but struggled to nail a starting spot and is currently on loan at AS Roma.

He was a fan favorite at Anfield, having scored a brace in their memorable 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinal comeback against Barcelona. Wijnaldum also played a key role in the team winning its first English top-flight title in nearly three decades in the 2019-20 season.

Things have not turned out as he would have liked since he departed Liverpool and McCoist believes he misses the team more than vice-versa. The footballer-turned-pundit was in conversation with another former footballer, Alan Brazil, on talkSPORT when the topic came up.

Brazil said (as quoted by HITC):

“Mentioned Wijnaldum there, I saw him playing up front for Roma the other day.”

McCoist responded:

“He has actually struggled since he left. It was an amazing one. They have definitely (missed him). When he left Liverpool, I thought they missed him, but I think he misses them. It didn’t work.”

Overall, Wijnaldum played 237 times across all competitions for Liverpool between the summers of 2016 and 2021. He scored 22 goals and laid out 16 assists while winning the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

How has Georginio Wijnaldum fared since leaving Liverpool?

Georginio Wijnaldum was part of PSG's big-name signing spree in the summer of 2021. The Parisians also signed Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos during that transfer window.

Wijnaldum started five of PSG's first seven Ligue 1 games during the 2021-22 campaign, but made just 13 more starts thereafter. He also featured in just five of their eight UEFA Champions League matches. However, the Dutchman did end up with silverware as his side won the league title.

Last summer, PSG bolstered their midfield with the signings of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler. This left no space for Wijnaldum and the former Liverpool man was loaned out to AS Roma at the start of the ongoing season.

He came on as a substitute in the Giallorossi's first Serie A match of the campaign. However, the midfielder suffered a fractured tibia in the first month of the season which ruled him out until February this year.

Having returned to action, Wijnaldum has started each of Roma's last three league matches, even scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-3 defeat against Sassuolo.

Poll : 0 votes