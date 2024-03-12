"I thought to myself: ‘Sometimes it’s better to shut your mouth’" - Pundit slams Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments about Liverpool's trophies

Former Invincible Premier League winner Emmanuel Petit has slammed Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold for his comments ahead of Manchester City clash. The buildup to the game between the Reds and Pep Guardiola's side became more heated with Alexander-Arnold's comments regarding the two clubs' achievements.

The Liverpool full-back claimed that it would 'mean more' for the Reds to win the Premier League title this season. The England international suggested that even though Manchester City have been more successful than his side, the manner in which the Reds achieved their success makes it special. Alexander-Arnold said, as quoted by Football365:

“It’s tough. We’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation. Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

Emmanuel Petit has hit out at the Liverpool star for his comments and claimed that the 25-year-old needs to keep his mouth shut. The Arsenal legend said:

“What Trent Alexander-Arnold said about trophies being more important to Liverpool players and fans is bullsh*t. That’s bullsh*t. Is he trying to say that Liverpool fans are better and more passionate than other fans? Does he think they deserve to win more trophies than other clubs for their fans? That’s ridiculous. When I read that comment I thought to myself: ‘Sometimes it’s better to shut your mouth’."

The World Cup-winning former France midfielder added:

“Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been the reference point in Europe for years and Liverpool have done so well also, I will miss Jurgen Klopp. But in terms of Trent, sometimes when you have something to say just think about it twice before you open your mouth.”

We are witnessing the best title race in many years with as many as three sides embroiled in it. Arsenal are currently leading the table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool while Manchester City trail the duo by just one point.

Ian Wright mentions 115 breaches by Manchester City while comparing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Pep Guardiola

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has brought the reference of 115 financial breaches while comparing the success achieved by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in English football. The former England striker insisted that it would be unfair to declare Guardiola the winner in his battle against Klopp with the Cityzens having charged with 115 financial breaches.

Wright insisted that Klopp deserves more credit for the job he has done at Liverpool to compete with Manchester City with fewer resources. The Arsenal icon said (via Football365):

"You look at the trophy haul and you have to say that Pep's done very well. But then you look at what Klopp has done to try to catch Manchester City, the way he's built that team, how long it's taken them to get there. You have to say, it might be easier for Pep in what he's done, but Klopp's still got to get a lot of love. It's there for everyone to see in respect of trophies but we can't speak about City without speaking about the fact there's 115 charges around them."

Wright added:

"The one thing I would like more than anything else is for that to be gone so you can give the team and the manager the love they deserve. You speak about them and it's like there's an elephant in the room. You want to speak about them, with this rivalry, without saying, 'Yeah....', it's not fair on the players, it's not fair on the club. The sooner that's gone, the better for them, but you can't look at the amount of trophies and say that Guardiola's not done better."

Manchester City were charged with 115 breaches in February 2023 for financial irregularities between 2009 and the last season. They have been immensely successful during that timeframe having won seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League.

The Sky Blues are awaiting the verdict for the charges and have also been charged with non-cooperation with the investigation. They have maintained their stance on the fact that they are innocent.