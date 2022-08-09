"I thought that was really, really disrespectful" - Ian Wright slams comments made by Liverpool boss after Fulhan draw 

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has criticized Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp for his comments following Saturday’s (August 6) draw with Fulham. Wright claimed that the German coach should have applauded newly-promoted Fulham’s efforts instead of coming up with excuses.

The Merseyside giants were held to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in their 2022-23 Premier League opener. Aleksander Mitrovic scored a brace to put Fulham in front twice, while Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah netted the equalizers for the 19-time English champions.

After dropping two points on the opening day, Klopp claimed that his players’ attitudes "weren’t right". Wright was left disappointed with the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ comments, stating that his words were “really really disrespectful” towards Marco Silva’s side.

On his podcast (via HITC), Wright said:

“I would have preferred if Jurgen Klopp said ‘you know what, that’s what you are going to expect, it’s a Championship team coming up.’

“For Jurgen Klopp to say ‘the attitude of his players wasn’t right’. I thought that was really, really disrespectful. They (Fulham) didn’t do anything other than work Liverpool in every single aspect of that game. Every single one.”

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah sets impressive record in Fulham draw

Although the Reds drew their Premier League opener, Salah had a good outing on an individual level. Scoring in the 80th-minute to make it 2-2, the Egypt international became the first-ever player in the Premier League to find the back of the net in six consecutive opening-day fixtures.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Mohamed Salah has scored 8 Premier League goals on the opening day of the season. No player has scored more.



M. Salah - 8

A. Shearer - 8

W. Rooney - 8

F. Lampard - 8



Salah joins another elite group. Mohamed Salah has scored 8 Premier League goals on the opening day of the season. No player has scored more.M. Salah - 8A. Shearer - 8W. Rooney - 8F. Lampard - 8Salah joins another elite group. https://t.co/Rgjxee1LXZ

He had previously scored against Watford (2017), West Ham United (2018), Norwich City (2019), Leeds United (2020), and Norwich City again (2021). No player in Premier League history has scored in five consecutive opening-day matches, making Salah’s record look all the more impressive.

The goal against Fulham took Salah's Premier League opening-day tally to eight goals, with no player scoring more in history. Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney are the only other players to score eight opening-day goals.

