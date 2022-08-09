Liverpool could offer Firmino or Keita in swap deal to sign 29-year-old midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are considering offering Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino to Inter Milan in an attempt to sign their midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Calcio Mercato (via the Daily Mail) has claimed.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones already on the treatment table, Thiago Alcantara also picked up an injury in Saturday’s (August 6) 2-2 draw at Fulham. According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool see Brozovic as a player who can solve their midfielder crisis.

The Croatian one of the best in his position. Known for his technical acumen and work rate, Brozovic has emerged as a standout at Inter, who are reportedly unwilling to part ways with him. To change the Serie A side's mind, the Merseyside giants are reportedly considering offering them one of their first-team stars, Firmino or Keita.

Although Keita and Firmino are capable individuals, Liverpool could still have to spend a fortune to land the Croatia international. Considered to be the heartbeat of Inter, Brozovic's current contract with the club runs until June 2026.

It is believed that only a jaw-dropping offer could influence the 2020-21 Serie A champions to reconsider their stance.

Brozovic, who joined the club in July 2016, has thus far featured in 290 games across competitions for Inter, recording 28 goals and 37 assists.

Lack of control the biggest takeaway from Liverpool’s Premier League opener

Jurgen Klopp’s side traveled to Fulham’s Craven Cottage for their 2022-23 Premier League opener on Saturday afternoon.

Despite playing with a near-full strength XI, the Reds could not quite dominate proceedings the way they were expected to. The match ended 2-2, with Aleksander Mitrovic netting a brace for the hosts, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez scored for the visitors.

Liverpool’s overall possession (67 percent) was much greater than Fulham’s, but the Cottagers enjoyed a lot of the ball in threatening areas.

Fulham had nine shots on Saturday, three of which were on target. The London outfit also won more duels (61 vs 35), committed fewer fouls (7 vs 9), and ended the match with a marginally higher xG (1.25 vs. 1.23) than the visitors.

It was a spirited performance from Marco Silva’s men, one that gave the Reds a stern reality check.

