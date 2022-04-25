"I thought the referee bottled it a bit" - Kevin Campbell and Jamie Carragher slam major Everton decision in Merseyside derby defeat against Liverpool 

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 24. The match was a cagey and feisty affair and could've gone either side.

With the scoreline at 0-0, Anthony Gordon burst into the Reds box in the 54th minute and appeared to have been pushed by Joel Matip. However, referee Stuart Atwell waved the penalty appeal off and restarted with a goal kick.

Kevin Campbell criticises the decision not to give Everton a penalty in a game changing moment of the match 🗣 "The referee bottled it a little bit." Kevin Campbell criticises the decision not to give Everton a penalty in a game changing moment of the match https://t.co/pxCYDHIkJo

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes that the referee "bottled" the decision, which could've given the Toffees a crucial lead. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said (via Daily Mail):

"This is a pen for me. It’s a push in the back. He’s in the box, it’s a push in the back. He’s nowhere near the ball, he pushes him. You see that. If that was at the other end, I’m sure this stadium would have gone crazy. That’s the one break that Everton needed. I thought the referee bottled it a little bit, if I’m honest with you."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Gordon didn't get the decision in his favor due to his reputation. The Everton youngster was booked in the first half for diving.

Eluding to the incident, Carragher said:

"He’s got to be careful, Anthony Gordon. He’s a great lad and a great player, one of the best players on the pitch today, caused Liverpool massive problems. But he’s just got to be careful of that, it’s not the first time, the one in the first half, and it definitely will be in referee’s heads."

With the penalty not given, the Reds scored the opener soon after, courtesy of an Andrew Robertson header. Divock Origi then doubled their lead to score his sixth goal in nine Premier League Merseyside derbies.

Poor officiating once again takes center stage in the Premier League as Liverpool beat Everton

Unfortunately, Gordon's incident was not the only one that the referee and VAR failed to manage well.

At the end of the first half, tempers flared when Liverpool failed to kick the ball out as Richarlison laid injured on the floor. Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Thiago and was met by a wave of Reds players.

Amidst the chaos, Sadio Mane raised his hands twice, once at Mason Holgate and once at Allan. However, he only received a yellow card for what were certainly two red card challenges.

Frank Lampard had his say on Everton's penalty shout and a potential red card for Sadio Mane 🗣 "If you look back with that on VAR, there's questionable things going on, maybe that's to be expected when you come here [Anfield]." Frank Lampard had his say on Everton's penalty shout and a potential red card for Sadio Mane https://t.co/XI5aXZ3mp9

Richarlison was also lucky to escape with just a yellow card in the game. While Gordon was booked for diving in the first half, the Brazilian escaped with none. Later on, he pushed Jordan Henderson in the shin, which could've arguably been a red card as well.

Gordon's penalty, if given, could've completely changed the dynamic of the game.

Liverpool are now just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the league table. Meanwhile, Everton dropped to 18th, two points below Burnley with a game in hand.

