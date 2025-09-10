"I thought it was a strange decision" - Pundit believes Chelsea have sold a player who is 'better than' Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Former Chelsea defender Paul Parker has claimed that Arsenal and England forward Noni Madueke is better than teammate Bukayo Saka. The former PSV Eindhoven winger swapped West for North London this summer in a £52 million transfer to Mikel Arteta's side.

Ad

Pundit Parker spoke to WhichBookie about what he thinks of Madueke after his goalscoring performance for the Three Lions against Serbia. He pointed out that Madueke's ability to go past defenders makes him more of a threat than Bukayo Saka is, questioning the decision of the Blues to sell him.

"Chelsea let Noni Madueke go to Arsenal even though he’s one of England’s best wingers, and he was probably their best player against Andorra. He came on when Arsenal were behind against Liverpool and I think he looked really positive. I thought it was a strange decision for Chelsea to let him go.

Ad

Trending

With the way he plays, I actually think he’s better than Bukayo Saka. Saka doesn’t go on the outside, he doesn’t have a great change of pace, and he doesn’t frighten defenders. Madueke does strike that fear into defenders because he wants to run at players and go past them", he said via Tribal Football.

Ad

Madueke scored England's second goal in their 5-0 win over Serbia after starting once again in the absence of injured Arsenal teammate Saka. The 23-year-old started in both of his country's FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month and is expected to retain his starting place for the Gunners while Saka remains out.

Noni Madueke signed for Arsenal in July, leaving the Chelsea camp in the USA just before the FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The transfer was initially opposed by Gunners faithful, but his displays in recent weeks will endear him to the fans at his new club.

Ad

Chelsea given advice with regards to star who played for Arsenal last season

Chelsea great Florent Malouda has advised the club to find a way to re-integrate outcast Raheem Sterling after he failed to secure a move away this summer. The former England international was placed on the transfer market after an underwhelming loan spell at Arsenal in the 2024-25 season but failed to find suitable offers.

Ad

Malouda told Boyle Sports that Enzo Maresca's side needs to have Sterling on their side, pointing out that he could be an asset if he remains fit and firing. He stated that talk about Sterling's wages needs to be ignored, seeing as the club chose to pay him of their own volition.

"The first thing about Raheem Sterling is that he earned this contract through his performances. So I believe at this moment, he is not part of the plan, but he's still a good player. We will mention injuries; it's not like there was an issue where you'd say: ‘OK, let's cross this player. We don't want him anymore'. I don't like the topic of his wages or the money involved. He earned his contract, and everybody was fine with it. Now it's more about how, as a club, you consider your players and how you bring them back to full confidence.

Ad

I'm sure Raheem Sterling, in full confidence, without injury problems, terminating his contract wouldn’t be an option. The perspective must change. That comes with conversations, honest conversations, because you need players like him, but at his best level. While he's still a Chelsea player, we should do everything as a club for him to feel at home. I think that's the best way to get the best out of a player like Sterling", he said via GOAL.

Raheem Sterling has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, where he is the highest-paid player on wages of around £300,000. The former Liverpool man is training away from the first-team at Stamford Bridge alongside fellow outcasts Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More