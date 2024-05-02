"I thought it was a strange move" - Pundit surprised by Real Madrid star's antics before Harry Kane's penalty in UCL tie against Bayern

Pundit Chris Sutton has criticised Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham for trying to get into the head of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane ahead of the latter's penalty in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday (April 30).

In a riveting clash at the Allianz Arena in midweek, Vinicius Junior fired Real Madrid into the lead inside 24 minutes as the visitors led at the break. Leroy Sane, though, drilled in a fine equaliser eight minutes into the second period before Kane put Bayern ahead from the spot four minutes later.

Ahead of the penalty, though, Bellingham tried to disturb the concentration of his England teammate. But his antics had little effect, as Kane calmly buried his spot-kick.

Former England international Sutton told the Daily Mail's It's All Kicking Off podcast (via GOAL) that Bellingham's antics were disrespectful, elaborating:

"I was surprised. Whether you like it or I like it, it doesn't matter. Did Harry Kane like it? Does Harry Kane like it 24 hours on? I think he would feel there's a bit of a lack of respect there. I really, really do. They're off to the Euros together. There's a big competition, a big moment."

"You can understand the desperation for Bellingham, for Real Madrid to go through. But I thought it was a strange move. He's had a brilliant start to his career, exceptional at Dortmund. He's gone to Madrid, but maybe people are viewing him as someone who may be getting a bit above his station when he does stuff like that.”

It was Kane's 43rd goal across competitions in his debut campaign in German football.

What Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said about Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's antics?

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane

Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane has had a superb start to life at Bayern Munich since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Although Bayern fell early in the DFB-Pokal, lost the German Super Cup final and saw their 12-year Bundesliga stranglehold ended by Bayer Leverkusen, they are still alive in the UEFA Champions League.

When quizzed about Bellingham's antics after the midweek game, which ended 2-2, Kane said (as per GOAL):

“I spoke to him after and he said: ‘I know you're going to go left of the keeper’. But it was nice for me because I saw the keeper go a little bit early, and I put it away. I knew (Bellingham) was there, but I didn't know what he said. But I went left anyway.”

Bayern visit the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8 for their semifinal second leg against Real Madrid.