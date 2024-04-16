“‘I thought.. surely he can’t be this good’” - Michael Owen changes opinion on Chelsea star after 6-0 win over Everton

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen recently admitted that Chelsea star Cole Palmer was a better player than he initially thought. He claimed that Pep Guardiola's decision to let the Englishman leave put doubts in his mind about the quality of the player.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Owen heaped praise on Palmer and termed him a shining light for Chelsea following the latter's four goals in a 6-0 win over Everton. He said:

"Yeah, I must admit (he has surprised me), I knew he was a good player. In the back of my mind, I thought, if he was that good, then Pep Guardiola wouldn't have let him go. He did (want to leave himself) and Pep Guardiola doesn't often stand in people's way if they want to go. But if he was that good, then Pep Guardiola would just say 'no. You are going to play even more. I can't let you go'.

"In the back of my mind, I have always had that and thought 'surely, he can't be this good'. But he is, he really is! He has been brilliant this season and a shining light for Chelsea."

Cole Palmer has now scored 20 Premier League goals for the Blues, one more than his predecessor Kai Havertz managed in the league during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Owen impressed by Chelsea star Cole Palmer

Michael Owen analyzed Cole Palmer's performance against Everton and highlighted how he doesn't shy away from having the ball.

He said on Premier League productions after the match:

"I mean wow, we gave him a big build-up before the game, perhaps it wasn't big enough. Absolutely sensational, what a goal that was (opening goal). A little nutmeg to start with. I mean the cockiness, the arrogance and the confidence. I mean look at that! Then the ball is just behind his feet and he gives it a little Cruyff flick.

"In every phase, he wants the ball. There is no luck about the ball bouncing to him, he is the only one moving in the box. He just comes alive and is such a good player. Then Cole Palmer reads Pickford and this is with his right-foot. The perfect hat trick."

Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist were the other two goalscorers for the Blues in the 6-0 hammering of Everton. Chelsea next face Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Saturday, April 20.

