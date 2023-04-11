"I thought he is taking the p**s" - Samir Nasri slams France manager Didier Deschamps for not picking him for 2014 FIFA World Cup

Former Arsenal playmaker Samir Nasri has opened up on his expulsion from France's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

Nasri was playing for Manchester City when Didier Deschamps announced his 23-man squad for the showpiece event in Brazil. The Marseille-born playmaker was a shock absentee on the list considering he was playing some of his best football at the time.

Nasri, who played as a winger and an attacking midfielder, registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 46 games across competitions in the 2013-14 season. The Cityzens also won the EFL Cup and the Premier League title during that campaign.

Reflecting on Deschamps' decision to snub him from the 2014 World Cup squad, the 35-year-old said on the Zack en roue libre show (h/t Get Football News France):

"He screwed up my dream. Playing a World Cup in the country of football was my thing. I had a crazy good season. I thought I was going to Brazil to destroy the World Cup. I believed it. We were crowned champions [with City] and I scored in the League Cup final. When you see the names of the players called up, I blew a fuse. I thought he is taking the piss with me."

Current LOSC Lille Metropole playmaker Remy Cabella was a particularly peculiar pick. He had played just 10 minutes of international football before the 2014 World Cup squad - a tournament where he did not feature at all.

France were beaten 1-0 in the quarterfinals by Germany. Nasri, meanwhile, earned 41 caps for Les Bleus but none of them ever came in the FIFA World Cup. He retired from football in September 2021.

Samir Nasri says he doesn't like France manager Didier Deschamps as a person

Samir Nasri (L) represented his country at the 2008 and 2012 UEFA Euros.

Samir Nasri's hatred for Didier Deschamps is out there for everyone to see. He played six games for France under Deschamps, who became the national team's manager in 2012 after Laurent Blanc's exit.

Nasri's last game in his country's colors came in a 2-0 first-leg 2014 World Cup qualifier loss against Ukraine in November 2013. France overturned the deficit to win 3-0 in the second leg, where Nasri was benched.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City playmaker has claimed that he isn't on talking terms with Deschamps. Speaking on the aforementioned show, Nasri continued:

"I can only wish him the best, but I don’t care. He’s not my friend and I won’t say hi to him because I don’t like him as a person."

Deschamps is still the manager of France, with whom he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and registered a second-place finish in Qatar last year.

Poll : 0 votes