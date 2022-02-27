"I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty" - Lampard slams refereeing blunder in Everton 0-1 Manchester City

Everton manager Frank Lampard called out referee Paul Tierney's error during the Toffees' Premier League encounter against Manchester City last night.

Lampard's side fought hard to keep the Sky Blues at bay for much of the contest at Goodison Park. However, an error in defense saw Phil Foden sneak in behind Michael Keane to score the opener in the 82nd minute.

Just a few moments later, Everton appealed for a penalty when Rodri seemed to evidently handle the ball in his own box but referee Tierney was unmoved. He then called for a VAR check, which concluded that the original decision was correct.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Everton were denied a penalty after Rodri was deemed to have not deliberately handled the ball Everton were denied a penalty after Rodri was deemed to have not deliberately handled the ball ❌ https://t.co/XqpQ2uiRTb

Speaking after the match, Lampard revealed what he said to the officials about the referee. He said (as quoted by The Globe and Mail):

“I was calm, I was not shouting and ranting at him. I wanted to know if it was offside in the build up, but I have been told it wasn’t in the build up.”

The former Chelsea manager added:

“Go to VAR, they have two minutes to look at it and to think they have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position. I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty.”

The Premier League announced later that the penalty hadn't been given as the ball had not hit Rodri below the sleeve line, also referred to as the "red zone".

Manchester City claim important victory against Everton

After rather fortunately surviving the handball shout against Rodri, Manchester City shored up in defense. They had to play up to eight minutes of added time but Foden's opportunistic strike ultimately gave them all three points on Merseyside.

The result meant Pep Guardiola's side are six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings, though the Reds have a game in hand. Manchester City have picked up 66 points from 27 matches so far.

The Cityzens certainly weren't at their brilliant best against the Toffees. Everton troubled their defense on multiple occasions in the first hour, forcing a couple of saves from Ederson as well. But City grew into the game and then dug deep to pick up a vital victory.

They will next be seen in action in the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they take on Peterborough, who are bottom of the EFL Championship.

