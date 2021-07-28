'I have three years left on my contract, I'm enjoying my time here'- says Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has commented on rumors linking him with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer. The Norwegian revealed he has not spoken to his agent Mino Raiola over a potential move to Stamford Bridge and is currently happy at Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland has quickly become one of the most in-demand players in Europe. The striker burst onto the scene during his time with RB Salzburg and was linked with a move to a host of clubs across the continent.

Borussia Dortmund won the race to sign the youngster. The Bundesliga club completed a €20 million move for Haaland from Salzburg in January 2020. Haaland has gone on to scored 57 goals in just 59 appearances for the German club and has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

The 21-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from Dortmund in recent months. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all expressed an interest in the striker this summer.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made Haaland the club's top transfer target this summer. Dortmund are believed to have slapped a price tag of €175 million on Haaland, a fee which reports suggest Chelsea are willing to match.

When questioned about a potential move to Chelsea, Haaland revealed that he has not spoken to his agent in over a month and questioned whether the club should spend such a large sum of money on a single player.

"Before yesterday I hadn't spoken to my agent in a month, so you tell me, there you have the answer. I hope they are just rumors, as 175 million euros would be a lot of money for one person. I have three years left on my contract, I'm enjoying my time here," said Haaland.

Erling Haaland addresses Chelsea rumours and is shocked by his £150m price taghttps://t.co/2fOGUwZqKc — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 27, 2021

Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are likely to wait till next summer to sign Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland's release clause will drop to €75 million next summer if the striker stays at Dortmund this season. This could lead to a massive bidding war among Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid for the Norwegian next summer.

Erling Haaland to @SkySportDE about Chelsea bid rumours: “Before yesterday I haven't talked to my agent in a month... you’ve to tell me. But I hope they are just rumors, as €175 million would be a lot of money for one person”. 🔵 #CFC #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

Dortmund are unlikely to let go of Erling Haaland this summer after selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £73 million earlier this summer.

Also read: 5 most underrated players in the Premier League

Edited by Diptanil Roy