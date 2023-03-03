"I have time to show everybody who I am" - Struggling Chelsea star makes confident claim in fresh vow to fans

Kalidou Koulibaly is confident that he has enough time to turn things around at Chelsea. The defender admitted he needed time to settle in and is now ready to show what he has got in his locker.

Chelsea signed Koulibaly from Napoli in the summer to replace Antonio Rudiger, who had left for Real Madrid. The Senegal defender has been in the limelight and has not managed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

However, he is confident that he will get the chance to show his worth and is calm amid rumors of a possible sale in the summer. He told The Sun:

"It's not a difficult season but I need time to adapt and I knew that. When I decided to come here I was well aware that it wouldn't be easy. I have a three-year contract and I am calm. I have time to show everybody who I am."

Graham Potter has preferred to use Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva as his main defenders, but Koulibaly has nothing against the manager. He claims that the Englishman is good at communicating and does not care about a player's price tag. He added:

"Graham Potter is very good at communicating with everyone. And he doesn't care if you cost £100million or £20m, he will treat you in the same way. That's the mark of a great manager."

Koulibaly believes in new Chelsea signings

Kalidou Koulibaly has called for patience from Chelsea fans while heaping praise on Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk. He claims that the two are good players but need a little time to settle in.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! 👏 https://t.co/nPWt1BcAHt

Speaking about Felix, Koulibaly said:

"Felix is known all over the world, he's a great player, we all know that. Technically he's very gifted and brings fluency to our game, which we crave."

He went on to talk about the new Chelsea signing Mudryk and said:

"As for Mudryk he's very quick, technically on a one v one he's outstanding and can be a big help for us. But he is a player who needs the ball to make the difference and our job is to get it to him. Every player joining Chelsea needs time to adapt and Mudryk is no different. We're not worried because we know he will lead us forward."

The Blues face Leeds United on Saturday and will be looking to end their winless run.

